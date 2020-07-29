Contributed by Mary Beth Tucker
Grand Champion Sr. Goat Showmanship (Sponsors: Jeanne Torgler/Jim & Holly McCuistion)
Haley Scofield
Reserve Grand Champion Sr. Goat Showmanship
Emma Stovall
Champion Sr. Goat Showmanship
Haley Scofield
Reserve Champion Sr. Goat Showmanship
Emma Stovall
Sr. Goat Showmanship
1st Place, blue ribbon — Haley Scofield
2nd Place, red ribbon — Emma Stovall
3rd Place, white ribbon — Emily Torgler
Grand Champion Int. Goat Showmanship (Sponsors: F&A Restoration, Preservation & Remodel, LLC/Katie & Nate Nesselhuf [in memory of Uncle Justin])
Katie Nesselhuf
Reserve Grand Champion Int. Goat Showmanship
Emma Pachak
Champion Int. Goat Showmanship
Katie Nesselhuf
Reserve Champion Int. Goat Showmanship
Emma Pachak
Int. Goat Showmanship
1st Place, blue ribbon – Katie Nesselhuf
2nd Place, red ribbon — Emma Pachak
3rd Place, white ribbon — Haylee Stovall
Grand Champion Jr. Goat Showmanship (Sponsors: Tom & Denise Ricksgers/Paisley Grace Customs)
Nate Nesselhuf
Reserve Grand Champion Jr. Goat Showmanship
Dominika Romero
Champion Jr. Goat Showmanship
Nate Nesselhuf
Reserve Champion Jr. Goat Showmanship
Dominika Romero
Jr. Goat Showmanship
1st Place, blue ribbon — Nate Nesselhuf
2nd Place, red ribbon — Dominika Romero
3rd Place, white ribbon — Jackson Parrish
Grand Champion Over All Breeding Goat-Doe Kid (9-12 months)(Sponsors: Ordway Health Mart Pharmacy/Griffin & Sons)
Haley Scofield
Reserve Grand Champion Over All Breeding Goat-Doe Kid (3-6 months)
Haley Scofield
Champion Doe Kids (3-6 months)
1st Place, blue ribbon — Haley Scofield
2nd Place, red ribbon — Emma Stovall
Champion Buck Kids (3-6 months)
1st Place, blue ribbon — Emma Stovall
Champion Doe Kids (6-9 months)
1st Place, blue ribbon — Emma Stovall
Champion Doe Kids (9-12 months)
1st Place, blue ribbon — Haley Scofield
2nd Place, red ribbon — Emma Stovall
Champion Yearling Does (12-16 months)
1st Place, blue ribbon — Emma Stovall
2nd Place, red ribbon — Kallie Stovall
3rd Place, white ribbon — Haylee Stovall
Champion Yearling Bucks (16-20 months)
1st Place, blue ribbon — Emma Stovall
Champion Senior Does (24-36 months)
1st Place, blue ribbon — Emma Stovall
Grand Champion Pygmy Goat-Pygmy Buck (Sponsors: Jody Nichols/Crowley County Builders)
Emma Stovall
Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Goat-Gygmy Doe
Haylee Stovall
Champion Pygmy Bucks
1st Place, blue ribbon — Emma Stovall
Reserve Champion Pygmy Bucks
2nd Place, red ribbon — Kallie Stovall
3rd Place, white ribbon — Haylee Stovall
Champion Pygmy Does
1st Place, blue ribbon — Haylee Stovall
2nd Place, red ribbon — Emma Stovall
3rd Place, white ribbon — Kallie Stovall
Grand Champion Market Goat-Class 3 Goat (Sponsors: Honey Gold Farms, LLC/Scofield Boer Goats)
Emily Torgler
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat-Class 5 Goat
Nate Nesselhuf
Market Goat-Class 1
1st Place, blue ribbon — Emma Stovall
2nd Place, red ribbon — Jackson Parrish
3rd Place, white ribbon — Emma Pachak
Market Goat-Class 2
1st Place, blue ribbon — Kallie Stovall
2nd Place, red ribbon — Haylee Stovall
3rd Place, white ribbon — Jackson Parrish
Market Goat-Class 3
1st Place, blue ribbon — Emily Torgler
2nd Place, red ribbon — Katie Nesselhuf
3rd Place, white ribbon — Justin Wright
Market Goat-Class 4
1st Place, blue ribbon — Haley Scofield
2nd Place, red ribbon — Haley Scofield
3rd Place, white ribbon — Katie Nesselhuf
Market Goat-Class 5
1st Place, blue ribbon — Nate Nesselhuf
2nd Place, red ribbon — Emily Torgler
3rd Place, white ribbon — Justin Wright
Market Goat-Class 6
1st Place, blue ribbon — Nate Nesselhuf
2nd Place, red ribbon — Haylee Stovall