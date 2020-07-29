Anthony Soto stands patiently with his hands outstretched over the ropes of the ring inside his family’s home gym while his step-dad, Gil Trujillo, tapes up the boxer’s wrists.

The heat of the mid-summer day is nothing new to Soto, who’s spent his whole life enduring the high temperatures in his hometown of Pueblo.

As soon as the last strip of the white bandage is applied, it’s off to the first punching bag for Soto to light up.

“I love the competitiveness,” Soto said of why he loves the sport. “If there’s a whole team, some people slack, but (boxing) is all on you, you don’t have anyone to depend on.

“If you slack, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.”

Like the steel industry that defines Pueblo, Soto, too, has been forged by fire.

It’s a flame that burns inside him at the same 2,750 degrees required to melt iron into steel.

And it’s that same blaze that led Soto, 19, to a 161-20 amateur record, plus a first-round KO in his first professional bout back in January.

“Tru Soja,” Soto’s nickname, burns to be the greatest not just in Pueblo, but around the globe.

And he doesn’t plan on stopping until every household in the world feels his fire.

Subhead: Kindling a flame

Gil Trujillo grew up a boxer himself before he went off to New York to join the Army.

While there, Trujillo stepped down from amateur boxing, but took up coaching with a group putting together a team at Fort Drum in New York.

Trujillo said that’s where he fell in love with coaching boxing, and he knew one day he would be teaching his own children the sport.

Enter 2-year-old Anthony Soto when he and his mother, Lucia, first moved in together with Trujillo.

Trujillo got to work on Soto as soon as he was old enough to start taking some punches, and it’s been nothing but trying to get better ever since.

“First learning it was kind of rougher than other sports,” Soto said. “At first you don’t know anything and you get hit a couple times, it’s going to be rough, but if you have that drive and you really want to do it, you’ll pull through, you’ll keep pushing and keep getting better.”

Getting better requires daily work, which is why Trujillo made sure Soto would never have much of an excuse to miss training by building a home gym in the family’s garage.

Trujillo got to work with his buddy Michael De La Cruz and soon the 1,000-square-foot detached garage turned into a practice facility complete with a miniature floor ring, a wood burning stove for the winter and punching bags at every turn.

Soto had everything needed to train and it was only 20 feet from his back door.

“We started with one bag and it kind of built up,” Trujillo said. “It was just a few of us and we had some extra metal and I said let’s add a welder to put (the ring) together ... (De La Cruz) came in and we painted it, cleaned it ... We probably finished it in about three or four years.”

Subhead: Igniting a passion

Like any pro athlete, there’s a bit of natural talent that exists in Soto, and he first started to realize that potential in himself when he was about 10.

“I never felt like it was that big of a thing to win these little state tournaments, like I didn’t feel like there were too many good people in Colorado in my division,” Soto said. “But we started traveling and started going to regional tournaments and the way I was fighting and competing and even beating some of these guys, inside of me it clicked that I can do this and this can be my thing.”

Physical domination is a different game from mental domination however.

Trujillo describes himself as the No. 1 believer in Soto and all of the young boxers he coaches, but he said Soto was lacking that same fire in himself growing up.

Once Soto reached his teenage years though, Trujillo saw the self-confidence explode in his young boxer.

“It was probably when he was about 12 or 13, we were in a tournament in California and we were at regionals in Silver Gloves,” Trujillo said. “You could just see he was ready for it, he was more prepared and a lot of it wasn't me having to push him, it was him wanting to do it more.”

With both pieces of the fight alive in Soto, he continued to dominate in high school while also playing football and basketball at Centennial High School.

Finding the time to balance a high school sport, homework and training for boxing is mental gymnastics that Trujillo believes shows Soto’s character.

“Anthony is a really good kid so we’re thankful that he’s a humble kid, he’s a home body so we see him every day,” Trujillo said. “As he grew, it’s just that mental side of him to where we don’t have to worry about him outside of the ring. I just think he has his priorities straight.”

In fact, Soto is so humble that he’s actually had the chance to make friends with some of the fighters he’s scorched in the ring.

“I remember fighting a guy in Golden Gloves and he was a real nice guy, we knew his coach and we met his mom and everything,” Soto said. “I remember after the fight we went out to eat with him. We had a good time and became friends. I just remember we were talking and he was just sitting there and at one point in the night he was just like, ‘My body hurts so bad.’”

Subhead: The inner fire

Soto is enrolled at Colorado State University-Pueblo and pursuing a degree in business, so the training-homework balance is still a must for the young pro.

When it comes time to hit the gym though, the only thing on Soto’s mind is winning the battle of getting better.

“You have to be here every day and you have to be dedicated,” Soto said. “There’s a difference between just being here and being here mindfully and in your head. We’ve had people here every day and they don’t learn anything.”

Trujillo himself recalls fighters he’s seen or trained that had the talent to compete at the professional level like Soto, but the desire to work every day wasn’t there.

“(Soto) has never quit and always believes what we we’re trying to do because we had other kids that showed him that they had the talent, but they just didn’t stick around,” Trujillo said. “So I think it was his inner drive that kept pushing and he’s never given up on himself.”

Soto doesn’t give up on himself because he knows he can’t.

Succeeding in boxing means unlocking opportunities not only for Soto himself, but for his entire family that has been pushing him since day one back in the Dogpatch of Pueblo where he initially grew up.

That reminder of family is what Trujillo believes keeps the fire fed inside of Soto each day.

“I know (Soto’s) heart, I know where his heart’s at,” Trujillo said. “I believe he probably knows that this is an opportunity where he could change himself, his life and his family’s life as he builds his career. If he does really well, he knows he can change lives.”

Soto knows the man standing in the opposite corner has the same flame burning inside him.

Once the junior welterweight enters the ring though, he knows it’s a battle of survival and who wants it more.

“When I step in the ring, it’s me and him,” Soto said. “I’m not in here to get hurt, I’m in here to win. If I get hit, I get hit. My mindset is more like this is a fight, survival. You don’t want to lose, you don’t want to get hit.”

Subhead: Burning bright

Jan. 18 was the night of Soto’s first step into a professional bout, going up against 38-year-old Richard Flores out of Bayard, Nebraska, at Southern Colorado Gaming and Event Center in Pueblo.

One minute, 33 seconds into the fight, Soto won his survival, taking out Flores by KO in the first round.

“This was the start of my professional fighting career and everyone being here in my hometown, I just felt like, ‘I’m not going to lose,’” Soto said. “‘Everything I’ve learned I’m bringing it with me right now, this is the moment.’”

Prior to the fight, Trujillo put on a third hat as Soto’s manager as he looked to get his stepson signed by a bigger team.

One of Trujillo’s favorite boxing brands has been Team Havoc, so he contacted the group to see if they could design shorts for Soto’s pro debut.

From there, the interest from Team Havoc leader Andre Rozier grew and the results ultimately pushed the globally known coach to sign Soto.

“Andre was excited to get with Anthony and all of his plans,” Trujillo said. “(Andre) is on the same page as what we had planned since (Anthony) was little, so it was just the mutual understanding of what we want to do with Anthony.”

Rozier has trained eight boxers to world titles, including Danny Jacobs, Luis Collazo, Sadam Ali and Curtis Stevens.

Hearing that the signing was happening was almost too good to be true for Soto.

“Gil told me about it and I didn’t know what to say,” Soto said. “At first I thought he was joking, like eh, I don’t know about that. But then he showed me the texts and (Andre) said he was going to call me and he called me and I was just like, ‘Wow, this is really happening.’”

With a globally recognized team behind him, Soto is ready to take the next steps toward becoming a potential world champion himself.

“We are looking to move (Soto) in a deliberate but learned step-by-step process, we are not going to rush him, we are going to bring him along accordingly and groom him for world title contentions," Rozier said in a statement to Trujillo. "We are looking forward to honing his skills and creating a fantastic fighter in Anthony Soto.”

Subhead: Blazing forward

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the boxing world down with events canceled over the past few months.

Fights are starting to come back now, including Soto’s next fight which will be Aug. 21 in Kissimmee, Florida, with the opponent still to be determined. The fight will be televised on Telemundo.

For now, Soto remains an inspiration for the younger fighters that are a part of Trujillo’s organization, TruBoxing.

Trujillo had 12 boxers in the gym prior to COVID-19 and currently trains five to keep things safe for all of this fighters.

But Trujillo knows all of them look to Soto as a representation of what hard work and self-confidence can accomplish.

“I know these kids look up to him and they work hard and they see he can do it so we can do it,” Trujillo said. “That’s what you want. You want people with self-confidence believing in themselves and somebody from Pueblo can make it. You just have to believe and do what you got to do.”

If Soto wants to one day challenge for a world title, Trujillo estimates it’ll take 20-25 fights to get there, which could take another two or three years depending on how active Soto is.

Wherever Soto’s path goes, he’ll always have his No. 1 believer in his corner in Trujillo.

“I’ve believed since he was little,” Trujillo said on Soto potentially becoming a world champion. “I give 150% every day we’re here so I know what he gives and I know how much I believe in him.”

Soto has seen first hand that being the greatest takes more than just a quick jab or a strong uppercut.

Instead, it requires kindling a flame in your heart that only the greatest boxers in the world have been able to do.

That flame continues to burn bright inside of Soto, and there’s no sign it’ll extinguish anytime soon.

“I want to be the best and I want to be known everywhere,” Soto said. “I always told myself when I was young in middle school that I want to be able to travel to a country or a random state and people know me there and they look up to me. I don’t want to be some guy who was in there to make some money. I want to be known and this is what I want to do for my life.

“I want to make a great name for myself.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/ajw_sports.