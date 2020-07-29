As Phillip Andrade sits in his daughter Corrine’s home, he smiles – surrounded by pictures of his grandchildren and memorabilia of his time spent in the army.

Andrade was a soldier, a young man who fought in World War II serving in the 9th Armored Division from 1941-45 and was taken as a prisoner of war during the Battle of the Bulge.

Today is his 100th birthday.

Born in Maxwell, New Mexico, Andrade with his four sisters and three brothers frequently moved around the Southern Rocky Mountain Front as his father looked for work on the railroad.

Reminiscing with a chuckle Andrade said, “I’m so old now that I forget everything.”

His daughter, Corrine Andrade was able to refresh Andrade’s memory as they discussed what his life was like prior to becoming a solider.

“This world now, is not the same as when I was growing up,” Andrade noted.

Surviving through the Great Depression from August 1929 through March 1933, Andrade learned the value of hard work early on. He only attended school up to his eighth-grade year and spent the next years with his tight-knit family.

“They were a very religious family,” Corrine said. “They went to church every Sunday, he said they used to pray the rosary every night. His mother used to make all the kids kneel down and pray the rosary every night, and he still does that.”

On September 16, 1940, the United States instituted the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940. The act required all men between the ages of 21 and 45 to register for the draft.

The U.S. was not yet at war, but it was a widespread belief the country would eventually enter the wars being fought in Europe and East Asia.

Anticipating the draft, Andrade enlisted prematurely.

“I joined the Army because they were going to draft me,” Andrade said. “I was only 20 years old, you had to be 21 but I lied a little bit and told them I was 21.”

Corrine added, “There weren’t any jobs at the time.”

After enlisting, Andrade spent time at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, then moved to Kansas. Already someone who had moved frequently, Andrade continued to relocate throughout the United States in preparation of the war.

“After we trained – we trained here for a long time,” Andrade said. “In Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, California, Louisiana, a whole lot of places. After we finished training, they sent us to …”

“They sent you over on the Queen Mary,” Corrine noted.

“Yeah, they sent us over on the Queen Mary, to England,” Andrade finished.

In a battle just prior to Battle of the Bulge, Andrade was in a foxhole when a man next to him was shot in the leg. Without hesitation, Andrade carried the man to safety and returned to his spot in the foxhole to continue fighting.

“Then what happened was him and his buddies, at night they were going to travel so they wouldn’t be seen,” Corrine said. “He fell and hurt his ankle, but they kept on and traveled and traveled.”

After a quick night’s sleep, the men Andrade was with awakened in the early morning hours while it was still dark to continue on to their destination. But when Andrade awoke, he realized he was alone, the others had left not knowing a fellow soldier was behind.

“That morning when he started walking to find them, is when the Germans captured him,” Corrine said.

In a Western Union message sent to Andrade’s family, he was officially declared missing December 19, 1945, from Luxembourg.

Andrade was held captive for six months - from December 1944 through May 1945. While reflecting on his time as a POW, Andrade said the Germans were nice to him considering the circumstances.

“We were treated OK, the only thing that was bad was the food,” Andrade said with a laugh. “Boiled potatoes and black bread.”

One memory of being a prisoner that stuck with Andrade throughout the years, was a bombing gone awry.

“One time they put us in a big building in the nighttime, we were all sleeping on the floor,” Andrade said. “A bomb was dropped right across the street and killed a lot of civilians.”

As the glass windows of the building shattered, Andrade remembers looking out witnessing women carrying their children, running for safety. The attack was miscalculated, hitting a nearby town instead of the intended target.

Corrine noted one story her father had told her about his capture, and the circumstances the men faced.

“A buddy had sold his watch to a German solider for a loaf of bread,” Corrine said. “There was bombing happening all around them, but his buddy saw how hungry (Andrade) was so he got the loaf of bread and put it in his jacket. But they went running when the bombing started, and he fell into water and lost the bread.”

After the Battle of the Bulge ended on January 25, 1945, and the eventual Germans’ surrender in May, Andrade and other POWs were released. He was sent to France to be treated at a medical hospital.

His family again received a Western Union message, this time dated May 15, 1945, informing the family Andrade had been released and would have the opportunity to contact them upon his pending arrival in the United States.

“It was kind of interesting,” Corrine said with a smile. “He said when he got to the barracks there, food was cooking for 24 hours. He was so hungry, he would get up and eat, go to sleep, then wake up a couple hours later and go eat some more all throughout the night.”

A ship sailed the soldiers back to America arriving in New York. From there Andrade took a bus to Denver, and without resources to contact anyone, Andrade walked to one of his sister’s homes as his destination - a complete surprise to his family.

“There’s a story my grandmother told,” Corrine added. “The Catholic statue of St. Joseph she had, she put him in a cabinet when (Andrade) went to war and she said to it, ‘You’re not coming out of there until my son comes home safely.’ When he returned home, she went and pulled it out of the locked cabinet, because she believed that is what kept him safe.”

Andrade was sent to Fort Hood, in Texas shortly after returning home to be officially released from the Army and began another journey as a self-made carpenter in his home state of New Mexico.

After being home for around four years, Andrade was at church with his mother when he saw Anne. It was while the two were out dancing they officially met. Andrade courted her four a year and they were married in 1950. The couple then moved to what would become their lifelong home in Pueblo.

Andrade found a job working for the Pueblo Army Depot in the carpentry shop, building crates for missiles. He worked for the depot for 28 years before retiring at 58 years old.

During this time, Andrade and his wife became a family of 8, raising their family with a foundation of faith as they were a part of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart parish for 66 years.

Among the accolades he earned for his service is a Bronze Star. He was awarded the medal for saving the man who had been shot in the foxhole. But Andrade lived most of his life not knowing that, as it wasn’t until he reached out for help that his medals were mailed to him.

“He has macular degeneration, but he never went to the VA for help,” Corrine said. “So, it wasn’t until his eyes got really bad, I told him go and ask them if they can help. He went and they started looking into his history and all these years – from the time he was released until about 10-15 years ago they were supposed to be paying him for being a POW and they never did.

“It wasn’t until that time that they started paying him the back pay that he could have used with six children. It was about 15 years ago, before he realized he had those benefits.”

Eventually, Andrade’s medals arrived, now displayed in a large shadow box along with the dog tag the German soldiers presented him as a POW. A constant reminder of the strength and bravery he displayed.

Now a grandfather of 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild, Andrade is still full of life, constantly surrounded by the family he raised alongside his late wife.

“You grow up in a home, not knowing how other people grow up,” Corrine said. “It’s not until you grow up and get out of the house that you realize how good you had it. My parents – we never wanted for anything. We didn’t have extravagant stuff, but we always had everything we needed.

“Just the most loving, caring and wonderful people you will ever meet. I think the thing about my dad especially, his relatives all just adore him. It’s his integrity, he’s a very reserved, humble, quiet man. But he’s just always there for us.”

Corrine explained her father’s life began with a foundation of faith, family and hard work that has built an entire life of love surrounding him as he turns 100.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Andrade plans to spend his birthday surrounded with immediate family eating cake and ice cream. A drastic change from the celebrations held for him in previous years where more than 200 people – family and friends would gather to honor the life of a man who has sacrificed, provided, and led them on a journey centered in his undying faith.

Pondering what the secret to living a century is, Andrade said, “I just thank God for the good health he gave me.”

