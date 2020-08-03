An undertaking by Parkview Medical Center to cut down on the time it takes to get critical care for patients that could mean the difference between life and death came to fruition on Monday.

Parkview unveiled its new helipad Monday morning during a ceremony attended by dozens of officials.

A helicopter flew in to land on the helipad after presenters finished speaking. Then just a bit later, another chopper brought the first actual patient to the new helipad to be treated at the hospital.

Plans to begin constructing the new helipad location began in in the spring of 2019.

It has moved from its previous location at West 15th Street – a landing area between North Elizabeth and North Greenwood streets that’s detached from the hospital – to North Greenwood where it is situated over the street and connects directly with the hospital and its emergency room.

In sheer distance, the move doesn’t seem very notable; it’s only about a block away. The real importance of the move is a vast improvement in logistics and the ability to improve the arrival times of trauma patients flown into Parkview, said Leslie Barnes, Parkview’s President and CEO.

"The upside of this helipad is there’s a walkway that goes directly into a door. There’s an elevator right inside that door and that elevator goes straight down into our emergency room," Barnes said. "Although the spaces don’t look far apart, that’s the difference. (At the old helipad) we had an ambulance that transports from the helipad and they have to go around to the front, so you’re unloading the patient and reloading the patient. This is just so much quicker and I think those minutes could be the difference."

Barnes said the new helipad location will save anywhere from 5-15 minutes of time depending on the patient.

Parkview gets anywhere from 300-350 helicopter flights each year.

The efficiency of the new helipad also will free up more EMTs since they won’t be needed to transport patients via ambulance once a chopper lands now.

Dr. Andrew Conrad, the director of trauma services at Parkview, said since he’s been in his role since 2008, numerous surveys about Parkview have been administered and not one went by without the issues of the previous helipad location having been noted.

"What we see is that the helipad itself is an improvement in patient safety, transport time, and a more efficient use of resources," Conrad said. "It’s exciting today to see the realization of that vision."

Finally, Mayor Nick Gradisar said when his office was presented with Parkview’s plan to locate the helipad over North Greenwood, he had some angst about closing off Greenwood for construction.

"But I’m really pleased to say that Parkview did exactly what they said they were going to do when they were going to do it, so I’m glad to see this project come to fruition," Gradisar said. "The completion of this helipad helps solidify Parkview hospital’s reputation as a regional medical center and it will assist Parkview in continuing to deliver outstanding medical services to our community and to our neighboring communities.

"This helipad will cut minutes of time it takes to get a patient to the emergency room who arrives by helicopter. In some cases, those minutes and seconds I’m sure will be the difference between life and death."

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.