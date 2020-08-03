Nine practicing Pueblo pediatricians have signed a letter advocating for in-person classroom instruction when Southern Colorado school districts reopen for business later this month.

The consensus viewpoint from doctors Jim Simony, Beth Ehrhardt, Sherri Butler, Loraine Carroll, Sarah Bryant, Patricia Sabatini, Jamie Hug, Rhonda Grigg and Quazi Parvin aligns with the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, a national consortium that includes infectious disease specialists, intensive care physicians and epidemiologists.

"The AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school," reads a statement from the academy’s webpage.

It is the opinion of pediatricians that while there are some risks associated with in-person learning due to COVID-19, they are outweighed by the benefits, especially for children of primary school age.

"Children learn best when physically present in the classroom, and they also get much more than academics at school," reads the letter from the doctors.

Pueblo School District 60’s return-to-school plan offers families a choice between traditional face-to-face instruction and computer-based online learning from home.

Families must commit to one option for the duration of the fall semester.

The live classroom option, however, has come under fire from the Pueblo Education Association teachers union due to pandemic-related health and safety concerns.

Pueblo County School District 70’s plan calls for at least four weeks of remote learning before a transition begins to a hybrid model combining in-class and at-home learning.

In the case of D70, local COVID-19 infection data was a major factor in the decision to not immediately offer face-to-face instruction.

But that data, Simony said, is based on adult cases, not those of children.

"The reopening must be driven by science and, currently in our community, there is little community spread of COVID-19," reads the letter.

If the D70 reopening plan was formulated based solely on data, "We as a group feel it is set up to fail," said Simony. "If you go by the data, most certainly you will have numbers that don't allow kids to go back to face-to-face learning this year, and possibly for many years to come.

"The AAP believes that children can safely go back to school. That’s based on the fact that across the nation, the numbers of kids getting symptomatically sick with COVID-19 are very low."

For many students, Simony said school "might be that one source of adequate nutrition, that one source of six hours of sanity away from their chaotic home lives. Education is important. It’s imperative to their physical, mental and emotional health, which we as pediatricians are tasked to address."

In the wake of the isolation and disconnectedness that resulted from the closing of schools in March, Simony said the mental health crisis for children "is escalating at an alarming rate, and the ’funding’ for this has been inadequate, as there are not enough providers to accommodate the rise."

District 60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso expressed similar sentiments in a statement that followed the district’s adoption of a reopening plan.

"If our schools remain shuttered, there is a real risk of increasing achievement and opportunity gaps," Macaluso said. "Many of our marginalized students are housing insecure, food insecure, or require a safe refuge from abuse and neglect.

"Many of our students require special services that cannot be easily provided for online. If our students who are in most need of our school system are denied an opportunity for in-person learning, it could have grave consequences for our community."

Simony admits that returning to classroom instruction in a pandemic climate is not without risks, especially for children with chronic conditions, such as asthma and diabetes, and those undergoing chemotherapy.

For this group, face-to-face instruction is not the preferred choice.

Technically, Simony said that high school students are more at risk of contracting the virus than grade schoolers, but that risk is lowered by preventative measures the older students are more apt to follow.

"I personally have no problem with students returning at the high school level," Simony said. "But that’s a decision that should be left to parents to make, on an individual basis.

"We are not advocating a universal return, as some circumstances may favor distance learning for some families. A hybrid system, with an all-distance option and an option with some level of in-person education, is needed."

From the standpoint of limiting the spread of viruses, Simony said mask-wearing "is the reasonable thing to do. But I think enforcing the wearing of masks is going to be difficult, especially at the grade-school level. But those are the kids who are least likely to get sick."

The letter from the medical professionals has been submitted to D70 leadership in anticipation of Tuesday’s board meeting to discuss potential modifications to the return-to-school plan.

District 60 also is to receive the letter as a show of support for its two-option model.

