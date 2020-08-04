Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Fall 2020 Return to Campus plan, which includes a mix of face-to-face, online and hybrid courses, is meant to be flexible, school officials said Tuesday.

The plan was released Monday. Students will be able to move in on Aug. 19. and school will be back in session Aug. 24.

"The key for us this fall is coming back to campus safely and doing everything for the benefit of our students," Donna Souder Hodge, chief strategy officer and executive director for organizational development at CSU-Pueblo, said Tuesday.

"It’s also about flexibility and giving our students options that match their current, personal needs to ensure that they are able to take care of themselves and their families."

Souder Hodge said that CSU-Pueblo will not be testing students prior to them moving in for Residence Life and Housing because the test is only good for the day it is administered.

"There is an extreme cost and person power involved in any kind of testing we chose to do. There will be, no doubt, testing on our campus, but we are not requiring a negative test before students move in," Souder Hodge said.

"We may determine that we need to do some testing once they are there."

Haley Robinson, director of communication/public information officer at CSU-Pueblo, said the school will continue to point individuals toward the WolfPack Wellness Center, their primary care physician, or the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and the testing center at the Colorado State Fair Grounds if they would like to be tested or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

On Aug. 24, employees and students will not be required to go through in-person screening. Instead, campus will reply on self-reporting and has created an employee "hot line" and email address where students can call, text, or email the COVID RPT in order to report symptoms, exposure, or positive tests.

Some students may be required to do on-site screening, including student athletes, campus residents, and others who may engage in high-risk activities or events.

School officials said also on Aug. 24, a mandatory health screening checkpoint for all visitors to campus will be open from 7 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. at the lower entrance to the Administration Building. The Buell Communication Center site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.

Residence Life and Housing guidelines and procedures have been developed by university experts using consultations with liaisons from the Pueblo Health Department, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

Robinson said RLH will continue to provide a living, learning environment for all residents while keeping the safety and security of students and staff central in all procedures and processes.

A marketing campaign including hallway signs, door signs, mirror clings in every resident bathroom, and routinely updated bulletin boards will educate on various topics.

They include washing hands, properly putting on and taking off a mask, cleaning surfaces, cleaning bathrooms, and physical distancing.

Communication with students will include emails and mailers with educational components as well as instructions on updated procedures. Short TikTok videos about hand-washing and properly putting on and taking off a mask will run with other university videos on the common area TVs.

The Pack Cafe, Cafe Libro, Einstein’s Bagels and Tacos Navarro will be open on campus and offering a variety of to-go food options.

There will be limited seating in the Pack Cafe. Physical distancing and up-to-date cleanliness guidelines will be strictly followed. More information can be found at www.safecafe.com.

The university’s plan is based on guidelines provided by the State of Colorado, CDHE, and local public health officials.

Souder Hodge said everything is subject to change without notice, at any time.

"We are going to adapt ... I think the campuses that are struggling across this country are the campuses that think it’s a one-size-fits-all solution," Souder Hodge said.

"We call our fall plan a working document because the situations change and our students’ needs change. We want to be able to adapt that plan accordingly. That is the cornerstone to everything we are doing to keep campus safe."

