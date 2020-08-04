La Junta School Board passed a schools reopening plan July 27 ahead of the fall quarter scheduled to start in August.

The plan offers students and parents the choice to attend in-person learning or to participate in coursework online. School board members raised questions about teacher accommodations and shared their thoughts on the merits of reopening school buildings for in-person learning versus online learning as the COVID-19 pandemic stays its course.

East Otero School District distributed the proposed schools reopening plan online Friday. The plan summarizes what learning opportunities are available at each statewide or local variance public health phase: Stay At Home, Safer At Home and Protect Our Neighbor.

Superintendent Rick Lovato emphasized that students and parents will be able to choose between online and face-to-face learning in the more lenient phases, Safer At Home and Protect Our Neighbor, and that going forward the school district will continue to implement online learning options, pandemic or not.

Students will also have the option to transition from online to in-person learning should circumstances improve during the school year. Lovato said harsher restrictions were considered, including "all or none" in-person or online hybrid options, but the district could lose students if that were implemented.

"The division of face-to-face versus a remote delivery is a legitimate social issue," said Lovato in his director's report. "We want to be respectful of that with plans that we've come up with. There is an online plan for anyone who chooses that and not every district is able to do that, we're proud of that. We want to be very clear that if you have any reservation issue personally, a health condition or an immediate family member, health condition, that is going to immediately prohibit you from feeling safe in the building, an online component will be available at any grade level."

The school reopenings plan outlines policies the district will implement to screen students for COVID-19 symptoms. Plans include temperature checks and the requirement that students who display a temperature of 100.3 or higher are sent home, face covering / mask requirements, athletics and extracurricular activities, visitation policy and more general hygiene guidelines such as frequent and thorough hand washing and sanitizing work areas.

The school district plans to provide masks to every student and teacher, Lovato said. Partitions would be placed in elementary classrooms.

Lovato urged parents to consider what is best for their children and said the school district is offering online and in-person learning as long as it is able in order to accommodate whatever decisions parents reach. Online options will also be available for children in Kindergarten through 4th Grade, despite the school district's position that face-to-face learning is important for kids in those age groups.

That theme is present in much of the school reopenings plan distributed Friday, but Board Members Angela Ayala and Darleene Derbigny raised concerns about that approach.

One issue brought up is that although students and parents will have the option of choosing between remote and in-person learning, as long as Otero County or the state does not descend again into a Stay At Home order, teachers will be tasked with working primarily in the classroom with face-to-face learning.

Derbigny's asked Lovato if teachers will have options should they be more comfortable teaching remotely.

"If it's at all possible for a teacher to have a remote teaching opportunity, we will try to meet that need," Lovato said. "If it is (many) teachers and we only have a need for five or six, it kind of muddies the waters somewhat. We haven't had the volume that maybe the bigger cities have, but if we can accommodate that and be strictly online with those teachers we would try that if we could.

"But we don't have 30 online positions. So we'll do the best we can, the right safety things to work with kids, and we'll seek out other alternatives. But right now, until registration is complete and we know the numbers, we won't know how many we'll need officially."

Earlier during the meeting, Lovato acknowledged that a lot of responsibility is being tasked upon school teachers, staff and administrators.

"Other businesses are not expected the way schools are expected to roll with the punches in the same way," Lovato said. "We all accept that. We all chose this as our profession. But there's an inherent risk to that profession, sometimes beyond our control. What I wanted to be very clear with is where we're at with that. Because it's been very frustrating, I know local, national media attention. We have a lot of larger cities where teachers are maybe refusing to come to work and maybe have major health concerns. We have those. We have those, maybe it's not the same scale, but we respect those and we're really trying to work with our teachers to accommodate that."

Another concern Derbigny and Ayala pitched to Lovato was that of rising case counts of confirmed positive coronavirus patients within Otero County and the state at large.

Ayala said she sees kids playing basketball at La Junta City Park regularly. No masks, no social distancing, she pointed out. She also asked why the proposed plan did not require masks for students at recess and whether or not students would be allowed to play on the playground equipment.

"If they all play on the same equipment, we don't even need to do anything, that totally contradicts what we're trying to do," Ayala said.

"When the schools closed down in March until now, the situation is exactly the same, except the disease is now vast, thousands of more (cases). Is that not correct?" Derbigny asked.

Lovato and Board President Dee Leyba, who prefaced discussion about the reopening plans by saying they fall within guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said they are taking their direction from local, state and federal school guidelines. Lovato said the local health department is also the entity that determines the local severity or prevalence of COVID-19 cases and the district would take direction from them.

The school district is also taking guidance from the Colorado Department of Education and as outlined in the schools reopening plans, the district is referring to CHSAA for direction on how to conduct sports events and activities.

Ayala pushed the idea that perhaps the school district should wait another quarter before pursuing full in-person learning again.

"I've been personally contacted by quite a few teachers and parents," said Ayala. "Everyone is scared, this is a time where we're all very unsure and I don't think there is a correct answer, but I urge my fellow board members to err on the side of caution. People don't die when you're cautious. We can control things. Us being smaller, we have the option to sit back a little bit and watch what happens on a larger scale. And then adjust accordingly before things get too out of control for us. I'm very nervous as a parent."

Ayala said her nine-year-old is dealing with depression from not being able to socialize and her five-year-old is struggling with concepts like social distancing because she doesn't understand what's happening.

Speaking in favor of the schools reopening plan as presented, Board Member Kidron Backes said it was their job as the board to provide the community with schooling.

"I think that our responsibility as a school board and as a district entity, our responsibility is to provide an educational experience for the students in our district," said Backes. "If the plans that are presented meet the criteria of our current state and local government entities that make the rules that are outside the perimeter of our core responsibilities, I think that's how we judge what their responsibilities are and what our responsibilities are and appreciate all the work that has been put into coming up with these plans, knowing that it's a fluid situation."

Before the plan was put to a vote Derbigny shared her last thoughts on the question of in-person versus online learning.

"Some people have a very cavalier attitude by saying nothing is going to be back to normal again, ever, it will never be normal again," said Derbigny. "Are we going to live with it at the risk of the price of sacrifice in our community? We are taking life and death very lightly — too lightly. I get weak in my stomach when I think about opening up all the schools.

"All the kids going back to school, and boom. Somebody has their first case. And then, boom. Somebody has their first death. And then, boom. We're closed again. And then what? Who answers to that?"

Board members voted for against approval of the schools reopening plan as follows:

Director Angela Ayala - Nay

Director Kidron Backes - Aye

Director Kirsten Bickel - Aye

Director Darleene Derbigny - Nay

President Dee Leyba - Aye

