Joseph Smith couldn’t ignore the vibrating cell phone in his pocket Tuesday evening during a trip to a local grocery store.

Buzzing notifications were coming from the security camera he installed in his apartment at the 117-year-old Sacred Heart Orphanage building at 2315 Sprague Ave.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The building was repurposed several years ago to serve as the Fenix Apartments on the South Side of Pueblo. Smith lives there with his wife and daughter.

"When I got six successive beeps in a row, I finally checked them and I saw plumes of smoke in my (camera) lenses. I went into a bit of a panic," Smith said Wednesday standing in the shadow of the red-brick building built in 1903.

A fire gutted one of the apartments on the second floor of the complex and caused damage to other units.

Pueblo Fire Capt. Woody Percival said Wednesday the call came in at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday. The complex has 50 units in it. There were minor injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Percival said it doesn’t appear to be foul play at this point.

Although Smith’s apartment was on the other side of the giant structure and received no damage, he was concerned over what he was seeing on his live camera footage.

"I saw all kinds of fire trucks ... As soon as I saw that we headed home," Smith said.

Smith was only allowed to watch the fire from a block away as six of the fire department’s 10 fire trucks surrounded the building.

"We saw huge plumes of smoke coming off the north side of the building. It was actually kind of scary. We still had our household pet ’Salem’ inside. I was worried about the cat," he said.

Smith returned to the complex with his wife Wednesday, wondering if he could get into his apartment.

"It looks like we are OK. We just need to get in our home to get food our for our 10-month-old daughter. We want to get blankets, too," Smith said.

Tuesday night Smith stayed with his parents. Other’s who were evacuated were put up in local motels by Pueblo’s Red Cross organization.

"When our crews arrived on scene, there was already active fire and flames shooting out of the windows of one of the units," Percival said.

Percival said firefighters went into action quickly for the two-alarm fire.

"We started with a bit of a defensive tactic while we were making sure people were out of the building and we were able to make a stop on the fire," Percival said.

"It definitely destroyed the unit that it was in, but we kept it from growing into any of the other units."

Percival said a unit below the one where the fire originated had water damage because of fire department efforts to battle the blaze.

"There was extensive smoke inside the building. As far as smoke damage, it appears that most of the other units are going to be able to be cleaned up," Percival said.

"It doesn’t appear that too many (residents) lost large amounts of their items because the heat damage wasn’t accompanying the smoke damage."

Several residents were seen Wednesday packing up their belongings.

"This is scary," one woman said carrying a large bag.

"I was out of town when it happened. Luckily my apartment wasn’t damaged."

Power to the building had to be shut down Tuesday because the entire building is on one electrical and one water feed, Percival said.

"We estimate that this affected about 150 residents that had to go elsewhere last night. Our partner Red Cross was able to help out by getting housing for a significant number of those people. Others went to friends or family," he said.

Percival said the Red Cross gave out at least 30 vouchers to the displaced residents and fed about 70 people Tuesday night.

The building remained closed Wednesday as damage assessments continued.

"At this point, the owner of the building is definitely concerned with getting people back in as soon as he can," Percival said.

Percival said new smoke detectors were installed in each of the units just last week.

"Those worked perfectly. We did have a positive result even though it was a negative for the family involved ... I think the early notification definitely changed the outcome," Percival said.

"I highly recommend working smoke detectors in everyone’s homes."

In 1903, under the guidance of then-Pueblo Chieftain owner John Lambert, a handful of Franciscan Sisters established the Sacred Heart Orphanage. The orphanage sheltered 150 children.

"I couldn’t help but stop and think to myself how sad it was to see an old historic landmark like the Sacred Heart Orphanage being on fire," Smith said.

"It did tug on my heart strings a bit not only because my home is here and other people were in danger, but a historic landmark was on fire. It as very nerve racking to see that come up on my home security cameras and to see it in person later."

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.