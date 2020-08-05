FLORENCE — Florence Fire Protection District Chief Calvin Sundermann stepped down Saturday after 2 1/2 years leading the district.

Sundermann continues to serve as fire chief of the Penrose Volunteer Fire Department.

According to Florence Fire Protection District Board President Jim Carochi, Sundermann provided a letter to the board that indicated he started a new job July 20 and would be unable to continue to oversee the entire district, which has fire stations in Florence, Penrose, Rockvale, Coal Creek and Williamsburg.

"He is still fire chief in Penrose," Carochi said. "We have not decided who will be district chief, but we have temporarily assigned Bill Ritter to fill in."

Sundermann has worked at the Penrose volunteer fire department for 28 years, working his way up through the ranks before becoming chief 12 years ago.

During a July 1 Facebook live presentation, Sundermann said, "We are not fully staffed. We should have a roster of 30, but our roster currently sits at about 15 volunteers. As far as burnout goes, everybody is a little tired."

The Pueblo Chieftain reached out to Sundermann for comment but he did not respond by press time.

