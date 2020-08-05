Pueblo Community College President Patty Erjavec said a report released by the Colorado Department of Higher Education this week provides the data behind all the work the college is doing.

"The Road to Affordability: Reducing Cost and Maximizing Value" report provides statewide and credential-level median earnings for certificate, associate and bachelor’s degree graduates. In addition to wage data, the report explores how tuition prices, debt, choice and value affect a student’s overall trajectory.

According to the report, obtaining a certificate, associate’s, or bachelor's degree is a wise investment for Coloradans wanting to earn a higher income.

"When we look at the value proposition and we talk about that return on investment, it’s so important to recognize today that we really have to promote the fact that a higher education is really the path forward to a good, healthy, productive life," Erjavec said Wednesday.

Data in the report shows that many short-term certificates or two-year degrees such as those at PCC can yield higher wages, especially in the short term, and they fill important in-demand Colorado jobs.

"I think that’s because we have so many career and technical programs, students can go right into the workforce," Erjavec said.

"They can go into the workforce, earn a great wage and once they start building their career then absolutely they can continue on with a bachelor’s degree or even some sort of advanced degree, but having that initial framework of education is quite frankly what is going to sustain our community."

The report also emphasizes the choices individual students can make to reduce costs and maximize the long-term value of their degree. In some instances, earning a two-year degree such as an Associate of Applied Science or a one-year certificate can yield a greater return than a four-year education.

Data in the report also shows that the number of students taking out loans and student loan debt totals are declining for most Colorado students. That, coupled with increased institutional, state and federal financial aid, puts college in reach for the families who benefit most from a post-secondary education.

"The inaugural report helped us develop ‘The Roadmap to Containing College Costs and Making College Affordable,’ which sets a bold vision for the future of higher education in our state, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

"We’re holding ourselves accountable as we look to reduce costs and increase the value of higher education."

Erjavec said another aspect of the report she values is the associates of general studies.

"These students are the students that have a goal of transferring to a four-year institution at some point in their life. And it’s important to recognize that the community college system has responded to that as well with our Bridge to Bachelor’s Program," Erjavec said. "This allows a student to graduate with their associate’s and seamlessly transfer to a four-year institution and continue on with that trajectory."

Erjavec said PCC continues to be very student-centric.

"In order for us to engage with students, we have to be affordable;wWe have to be efficient; and we really need to meet the students where their needs are. And that’s what we are doing here at PCC," Erjavec said.

"Our outcomes and our successes are demonstrating that we are positioned well to continue to be an economic engine in the communities that we serve."

According to the Department of Higher Education, this year’s report considers the landscape of the Colorado economy and workforce amidst a global pandemic and the impact COVID-19 will have on the demand for qualified and skilled Coloradans to enter the workforce.

Angie Paccione, executive director of CDHE, said the state, department and colleges and universities are working hard to reduce costs for students.

"By executing the short, medium and long-term action steps contained in the Roadmap, we’re on the path to making Colorado the best state for college success in the country," Paccione said in a statement.

Paccione said the impacts of coronavirus to the Colorado economy and workforce are only now beginning to surface.

"College graduates serve Colorado communities through critical research, essential care, and innovations to technology. It is imperative during our recovery that residents contribute to the economy by entering the workforce skilled and with a credential," Paccione said.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.