In the Facebook posting, a young girl is standing in the middle of a blocked-off Abriendo Avenue, facing several Pueblo police officers.

An adult male, masked and with a backpack, stands at her side.

"My little activist in training telling these guys exactly what she thought today," reads the caption that accompanies the photo. "I was proud to see that both of my girls wanted to be there and stand with our community.

"Yes, she threw some `F bombs,’ but I think the situation called for it, so I gave her a free pass."

The "situation" was an impromptu Aug. 1 street demonstration that resulted in the barricading of the 100 block of Abriendo Avenue and the dispatch of a host of police officers.

Unlike the scheduled Sunday protests, which are being staged in an effort to see the Christopher Columbus monument removed from Abriendo Avenue, this Saturday afternoon action appeared to have no other purpose than to antagonize police and provoke confrontations.

Throughout the whole of the episode, officers, who stood down and did not engage with the 20 or so activists, were berated in vulgarity filled tirades, both shouted out and announced through a megaphone.

References to the officers as "pigs," "tyrants" and "cowards" were frequent, as were defiant insults rife with unprintable words

"There ain’t nobody scared of you (expletive deleted)," one activist shouted. "All you (expletive deleted) cowards are more scared of us than we are of you."

Additionally, the walls of the Christopher Columbus monument were defaced with profane anti-police graffiti.

Although no citations were issued nor arrests made, Mayor Nick Gradisar said the episode was "above and beyond a peaceful protest, and I personally believe it was illegal."

Accordingly, the mayor pledged that "some actions will be taken to hold those who engaged accountable: because I don’t think we can allow people to act in that fashion."

The Aug. 1 action bore little resemblance to the scheduled Sunday demonstrations, which as of late have been peaceful and without incident. During one past event, participants were encouraged by protest leadership not to engage or confront police.

Contrarily, the antagonists who goaded officers on Aug. 1 are eager to boast of their militant intentions on social media.

"There are people who are peaceful about this, and there are people who are (expletive deleted) fed up," noted one local activist in a Facebook post. "We are (expletive deleted) fed up and we don’t care how peaceful you want to be, how much marching you want to do, how much praying and dancing.

"The simple fact is: if you are asking for warriors, then let your warriors be warriors. Don’t try to pacify them or calm them down."

Pueblo Chief of Police Troy Davenport said law enforcement is well aware of the identities of the agitators, and, like Gradisar, pledged accountability.

"We are working on the best tactical approach for us and for the citizens," Davenport said. "As for charges, nothing is off the table. We are considering everything, and that’s part of the delay. We’re researching everything and consulting with the district attorney’s office."

Deputy Chief of Police Chris Noeller, who was at the scene Aug. 1, said that while the "abuse that our officers are putting up with from those individuals is just really not acceptable," law enforcement professionals are expected, to an extent, "to handle more abuse than the average person in the public."

And in a charged scenario, taking a vocally abusive party into custody, ordering dispersal or even issuing a citation has the potential to further intensify an already explosive situation.

"When we are out there in those kind of events, we have to balance taking immediate action and escalating things versus looking at things from the long term view," Noeller said.

Despite the militant spirit of the Aug. 1 episode, and the presence of heavily armed participants during the Sunday protests, Noeller pointed out "that we have yet to have any major incidents, where things are being destroyed, fights in the streets: things like we are seeing in other cities.

"And I think part of the reason for that is the tactics we are using and the fact that we’ve been pretty balanced in our approach. At the end of the day, our ultimate goal is that nobody’s hurt: whether that’s my cops, the citizens of Pueblo or those who want to engage in their First Amendment freedoms."

While misdirected, police believe the confrontational disdain being directed toward local officers by a vocal minority stems from the death of George Floyd.

"One of my officers commented, `We went from heroes to zeroes in 8:48,’" Davenport said. "But there is a significant percentage of our community that does support us and who express that support every single day.

"But the situation has given an audience to those we couldn’t do anything right by. I think there are a lot of folks who are just looking for a reason to be angry. But we’ve got to get back to some sort of civil discourse instead of this agitation and friction that serves no purpose."

What the community doesn’t always see, Noeller added, are the daily acts of kindness and appreciation directed toward officers.

"I couldn’t tell you the number of times people have brought food or cards into the department," the deputy chief said. "On Sunday, about 100 people marched along the Riverwalk in support of law enforcement.

"Overwhelmingly, the community shows support to our officers every day, and the number who are protesting against police is a small."

