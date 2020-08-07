EVRAZ North American’s decision to move forward with an estimated $480 million in improvements at its Pueblo steel mill will transform the plant into "the most modern rail-rolling facility in North America," and solidify its place in Pueblo for the next 50 years, local officials say.

"This is huge news for this community," Pueblo Economic Development Corporation President/CEO Jeff Shaw said Friday.

EVRAZ announced its plans to for the expansion to produce longer rails at an investors meeting Thursday and relayed the information to Pueblo leaders later in the day.

"We obviously are very excited. It’s been a long process. We’ve been working on this project for many years," Shaw said.

"This was exciting for Pueblo before COVID-19, and now having something like this coming out of it makes it even more exciting."

The project guarantees 1,000 jobs -- some that currently exist and others that will be new -- for the next 10 years, Shaw said.

"The company will invest more than $200,000 million in equipment and other fixed assets," Shaw said.

Specifics on when construction is set to begin will come within 60 days.

"We anticipate that it is going to start quickly," Shaw said.

"It’s going to be a construction project the likes of which we haven’t seen for a long, long time."

EVRAZ chose to construct a new 100-meter rail mill in Pueblo to maintain technical leadership and continue shifting to a higher-value product mix.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said it was a long time coming.

"This is going to be a long-term boast for Pueblo’s economy. It makes sure that we will have good blue-collar jobs in Pueblo for 50 years or so. I think it’s fantastic," Gradisar said.

"It will be good for current residents and it will help us bring in people while this construction work is going on. It’s a big project."

Gradisar, who used to work on the labor gang at the former CF&I, said the new mill will preserve jobs in Pueblo.

"I think it’s fascinating that they decided to pull the trigger during these times. They have expressed to me that they have confidence in the Pueblo community and the people of Pueblo," the mayor said.

"They mentioned that the plant in Pueblo has been resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to some of their other plants. We have a good strong work ethic in Pueblo and that is what they were looking for ... it will guarantee good-paying jobs in Pueblo well into the future."

EVRAZ’s incentive package, announced in October of 2018, includes a grant of $15 million from the city’s half-cent sales tax fund for economic development. In exchange, EVRAZ agrees to maintain employment at the mill at around 1,000 workers. Other incentives include property and sales tax breaks.

On top of the local incentives, the state has offered financial incentives.

An agreement between EVRAZ and Xcel Energy calls for the construction of a solar farm on EVRAZ’s property. The solar farm is a key part of the utility’s plan to use more renewable energy and retire two of its coal-fired units at the Comanche power plant that is near EVRAZ’s property.

"There are a lot of pieces to this project," Shaw said.

"EVRAZ has been out there doing a tremendous amount of clean-up. They’ve taken down the old ovens and have done a lot of environmental remediation."

Shaw said the economic impact to the community is estimated to increase from $337 million annually to $512 million after the new mill is completed.

"It wasn’t only getting the project in Pueblo. It also was making sure EVRAZ stays strong and profitable long-term in Pueblo as well," Shaw said.

"This was a very competitive national search as to where to put the long rail mill. They looked at other states as well, which were being very, very aggressive. This solidified EVRAZ in Pueblo probably for the next 50 years."

EVRAZ is based largely in Russia with its global headquarters and stock trading office in London and its North America division headquarters office in Chicago.

United Steel Workers Local 3267 President Chuck Perko said union officials are "ecstatic" about the news.

"We’ve been hoping for this for a number of years and I personally worked on this plan. I am glad the company is moving forward with a rail mill here," Perko said.

Perko said the rail mill is the most likely to have continuous operations during economic downturns.

"To see that news come out is fantastic," Perko said.

Perko said the tube mill still is shut down at the mill as it has been since April, but he is seeing signs that "the climate is good right now, we just do not have enough business to reopen." As a result, senior employees who were laid off in April will qualify to bump newer employees out of jobs in other areas of the mill during the temporary layoffs.

"Unfortunately, the federal programs that were in place to offer (unemployment) support are not there, so it is a little different now," he said.

Eric Ludwig, president of the Local 2102 union, said he found out about the expansion from news media reports and "doesn’t know anything yet" about the details. He said until he has meetings with mill executives, he would not comment.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis commended EVRAZ’s decision to move forward in Pueblo.

"I’m thrilled that the steel mill’s new expansion has passed this important milestone. Pueblo workers have been making the world’s best steel for nearly 140 years and with this addition, Pueblo’s next generation of steelworkers can count on good-paying jobs well into the future," Polis said.

Last September, the Democratic governor as well as U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., joined EVRAZ, Xcel Energy, Lightsource BP, and others to announce that they would move forward with the 240 MW solar facility, also known as The Bighorn Solar Project, in Pueblo which is a key component of this project’s viability and success.

Gardner, a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, also was excited about the announcement.

"Today I join the Steel City in celebrating new jobs, economic investments and a stronger future for Colorado manufacturing as the long-rail mill project will move into the construction phase," Gardner said.

"I was proud to stand with Rocky Mountain Steel Mill’s workers last September as we celebrated the new solar project to provide clean Colorado solar power for decades to come and I look forward to the opportunities that will be created by today’s announcement and Pueblo’s bright future ahead."

The announcement comes three years after local leaders Senate President Leroy Garcia and Rep. Daneya Esgar, both Pueblo Democrats, pushed through historic legislation in the state Legislature, incentivizing large employers to invest in state job creation.

"I couldn’t be more excited with this news," Garcia said.

"After years of hopeful discussions and careful policy-making, our hard work has finally paid off. This new project will bring double the amount of good-paying jobs to Pueblo and revitalize our local economy.

"I am incredibly proud of our Pueblo delegation for coming together on this and delivering such a big win for our community," Garcia said.

"EVRAZ is Pueblo, and I have spent my legislative career fighting for their success. I am beyond excited for their expansion and can’t wait to see the new opportunity and jobs Pueblo will see as a result,"Esgar said.

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gardner’s Democratic opponent who was campaigning in Pueblo Friday, said it was a great day to be in Pueblo. He worked with Esgar and Garcia on the project.

"We knew that we were competing with other plants in the United States for that long rail work," Hickenlooper said. "It was a nail-biter. I wasn’t sure we were going to get it.

We did everything we could and then we went back and figured out how to do a little more."

Hickenlooper said he was excited to hear the news Thursday.

"This will help Pueblo grow and help attract other small businesses. It was a big deal.

"That’s about the happiest I’ve been in several months," Hickenlooper said.

Shaw said the workforce and partnerships helped advance the project.

"For us to be able to pull this off, it took a partnership and cooperation from not just PEDCO and EVRAZ, but it took the city, the county and local taxing partners," Shaw said.

"But at the end of the day they wouldn’t have made this decision if it wasn’t for the steel workers in Pueblo. We have an incredible workforce.

The work ethic that those steel workers have is the biggest reason they are doing this in Pueblo. It’s because of the workers."

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon contributed to this story. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/tracywumps.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.