Casper the dog leaped into the arms of Cindy Miller during a golf cart ride across the picturesque campus at Pueblo Community College Thursday as she was doing her daily rounds.

Casper’s owner held a leash lightly as his dog greeted a smiling Miller. The man inched forward by the dog’s rapid tug.

"That’s a good boy. You want a treat? Yes, you do," Miller said, bending over the side of her golf cart as the four-legged friend panted and patiently waited.

"This is what I do most every day," Miller said as Casper scarfed down a "dog cookie."

"Let’s be polite now, Casper. Let’s not be too greedy," the dog-owner said.

Miller has worked at PCC’s mail room, shipping and receiving facility for the past 10 years. In total, she has worked at the small college for 20 years.

The campus is a popular place for dog-walkers and being the dog-lover she is, Miller tries to meet all of them.

"There’s times I know the dogs’ names and have forgotten the owners’ names," she said with a laugh.

"I just love to see these dogs. I have a bag of dog cookies.

"They are dog treats, but I call them dog cookies."

Miller is responsible for receiving every delivery to the college. It’s her job to sort mail and deliver it to all the buildings on campus.

She has tracked many miles on her golf cart.

"When I used to keep track of my steps, there’d be times that I had 50,000 steps a day," she said.

Miller says on a daily basis, she drives her golf cart to make rounds and when she sees a dog being walked, she stops them and asks to give the dog treats.

"Most of them say yes. Then we become friends," Miller said.

The dogs love Miller so much that they run up to most every golf cart they see, even if Miller isn’t the one driving it.

"The dogs jump into my cart. I just love it."

Miller said some of the owners bring their dogs to her office.

"They know I’m here. I give them water, too, sometimes.

"There are three dogs that always come back here. I just love these dogs so much."

The visits break up her work day.

"For me, dogs have unconditional love. There’s no judgment. They just make me happy,"she said.

Miller has a small dog of her own.

"I have a little one that I have had almost nine months. Another one that I had for 14 years passed away.

I went almost a year without a dog. The dogs here have become my adopted dogs, too," Miller said.

"When I get home, my little dog can smell them. And boy, is she jealous," she added with a laugh.

As Casper’s owner pulled him away, he kept his paws on the floor of the golf cart, struggling to hang on.

"Yes, I know. You’re a good boy. Bye baby," Miller said to Casper.

"They just make me happy. I will keep doing this. It’s just who I am."

