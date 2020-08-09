Parkview Medical Center has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines: Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines built on the latest scientific evidence.

Parkview earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients, at a set level, for a designated period.

These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines: with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.

"Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions," noted Racheal Morris, communications specialist for Parkview.

"We are dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get with the Guidelines-Stroke initiative," said Leslie Barnes, the hospital’s president and CEO.

"The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidence-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes."

Additionally, Parkview received the association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award.

To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the "Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score."

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States.

On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

In other medical news, Parkview reminds citizens that even during a pandemic, preventative care, including immunizations, remains vital.

"Many families may be nervous to go anywhere right now, let alone a doctor’s office," noted Dr. Sarah Bryant, a pediatrician practicing at Parkview. "However, preventative care is just as important now as it was before: maybe even more important."

During a preventative/wellness visit, Bryant said the focus is on a child’s growth and development, safety awareness and "managing chronic conditions to help keep children healthy during this time. The last thing we want right now is for a patient with asthma to have poor control of their symptoms.

"These are the things we can address during your or your child’s regular wellness visits."

Similarly for adults, preventative care visits can identify problems and allow medical professionals to manage them, "keeping you healthy and out of the emergency room," Bryant said.

Vaccine awareness is another important aspect of preventative care.

"It is vital during this time to stay up to date with vaccines," Bryant said. "We know that when children and adults get their regular immunizations and booster shots on time, they are less likely to suffer serious complications such as pneumonia or meningitis.

"Also, they are less likely to be hospitalized or need antibiotics if they get sick."

Youngsters who are behind on immunizations are more likely to suffer from common illnesses, especially in the early years of life.

"Children receive nearly all of their vaccines against illnesses such as measles, chicken pox, whooping cough, pneumonia, sepsis (blood infections), and meningitis in the first four years of life: because that is when they are most likely to become seriously ill or die of vaccine-preventable illnesses," Bryant said.

Although the threat of COVID-19 remains prevalent, Bryant said fear should not prevent a visit to a doctor’s office for a wellness check or immunization.

"Primary care offices are working really hard, now more than ever, taking precautions to make sure that patients can continue to receive care without getting exposed to others who might be sick," she said.

