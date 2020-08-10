Contributed by Otero County Republican Women

A former Colorado legislator, state treasurer, and Burlington farmer and community member will be the featured speaker at the Educational Forum on the evening of Aug. 25, 2020. Mark Hillman was elected to two terms in the Colorado State Senate, serving from 1999-2005. During his tenure he served as the Majority Senate Leader 2003-2004, and the Minority Senate Leader in 2005. He was later appointed State Treasurer 2005-2006.

Since 2009, Mark has served as the executive director of the Colorado Civil Justice League, the state’s leading organization in the fight against lawsuit abuse. He also represented Colorado on the Republican National Committee from 2008 – 2012.

Mark’s writings have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Denver Post, Colorado Politics, and RealClearPolitics.com, as well as in numerous local community newspapers across Colorado, to include the Rocky Ford Daily Gazette. He writes regularly at MarkHillman.com and his Capitol Review newsletter is available via email.

Mark and his family make their home in Burlington where they operate a farm and ranch, raising thoroughbred horses and growing hard winter wheat.

Mark Hillman will be speaking on Tuesday evening, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Valley Trading Post Event Center located at 23056 US Hwy. 350, South of La Junta. The "Meet and Greet" will take place from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., and Mark will begin his presentation at 7 p.m. with Q&A to follow.

The Educational Forum is sponsored by the Otero County Republican Women and is free and open to the public. Men, women and youth are invited and encouraged to attend.