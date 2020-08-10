Pueblo Police Cpl. Melissa Jacober knows all too well how the citizens of Pueblo help each other when times are tough and when people are facing life threatening situations.

Last month, she was one of four Pueblo Police officers who tested positive for COVID-19.

After isolating for 10 days, her illness was gone.

Jacober and two other police officers attempted to donate their plasma containing antibodies for the virus, but were denied because they didn’t meet criteria set forward by the Center for Disease Control.

"My only symptoms were being really tired and the fever for like a day. And it was a low fever," she said Monday.

After watching a national news report about people donating plasma after having the coronavirus, Jacober said wanted to give back to a community that gave her so much support during her husband’s battle with cancer last year.

"That was the main reason," she said.

Her husband, David Jacober, a retired Pueblo police officer who inspired many throughout his career and especially during his courageous battle with cancer, died Jan 7.

Early last year, David Jacober, an 18-year member of the Pueblo Police Department and 10-year Army veteran, was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of stage IV metastatic esophageal cancer.

He was 55.

"I just really wanted to give back, because this community is amazing" Mrs. Jacober said Monday.

However, despite her efforts, she was unable to give plasma because of an allergy medication she had been taking. COVID-19 antibodies help in the development of a vaccine for the virus.

Jacober made an appointment to donate her plasma Monday morning.

"One of the asthma medications that I listed is a medication that they said stays in your bloodstream and your plasma, so you can’t donate if you take it," Jacober said.

"It never occurred to me that it would be an issue to donate."

Dale Eitemiller, medical operation supervisor at Talecris Plasma Resources where Jacober visited Monday, said three people in Pueblo, who previously had COVID-19, have tried to donate plasma.

He said only one has been qualified to donate.

Eitemiller said those wanting to donate plasma must have a letter from their doctor verifying that the patient had COVID-19 and that he or she no longer has symptoms.

"From there we would have to go through our regular procedure of their medical history and a physical exam to make sure everything is good to go so they are not putting their life at risk any further," Eitemiller said.

Eitemiller said there is a long list of medications that can prevent anyone from donating plasma, including asthma and blood pressure medications.

"It depends on how many medications they are on and what types of medications they are on. Some are just too risky for the donation itself."

Jacober said she was slightly frustrated that she could not donate her plasma.

"I really wanted to do it, more for the community and people other than myself. My husband died in January from his cancer and if I could stop someone else of having to go through the losing of a loved one, I would completely want to help," she said.

Pueblo Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said the four police department staff who contacted the virus spanned over the last month and a half.

"We are lucky that none of them are patrol officers. They are mostly in administrative positions in the department," Ortega said.

"We have strict protocols and I think that is one of the reasons we’ve only had four people test positive. The protocols make it so everyone tries to be as safe as they can be."

Two other Pueblo police officers who previously contacted COVID-19 and fully recovered also were denied for donating plasma because of similar reasons.

Capt. Brett Wilson attempted to donate his plasma Saturday, but a disk replacement surgery he had in March prevented him from doing so. Wilson contacted the virus in June.

"I did not have any symptoms whatsoever. The only reason I went to get tested is because I was exposed to somebody whose results came back positive (for the virus)," Wilson said.

Within a few days of his test, he was told he had COVID-19.

"While I was quarantined at home, I did a lot of research on the antibodies. I made a conscious note then that I wanted to donate my blood it I got the antibody," Wilson said.

"A few weeks later after I was OK, I tested positive for the antibody."

He said he tried to get into local hospitals, but ended up contacting the Center for Disease Control to start the process.

Because Wilson had surgery within the last six months, he was unable to provide an antibody.

"I told them that I would sign a waiver because it is more of a protection for me. There’s nothing wrong with my donation. It’s because of the surgery; they didn’t want to take any chances," Wilson said.

"I am still waiting to hear back from them."

Eitemiller said taking plasma also takes part of a person’s immune system because it can’t be separated. This can decrease one’s ability to heal.

People donating plasma have to be ages 18-69 years old without a lot of health history. There is no special requirements for a COVID-19 donor other than being cured from the virus for 30 days.

Eitemiller said he hopes more people who have had COVID-19 will donate plasma.

"We get very excited when we hear someone is coming in," he said.

Wilson said he’d like to donate as soon as possible.

"My blood might make a difference. I feel in order for us to break through this epidemic, we all need to unite, come together and step forward if you have the antibody," he said.

"If you can’t donate, then that’s fine. But at least try and do what Melissa (Jacober) and I are trying to do."

A third officer also was denied when attempting to donate, but did not want to be identified nor have it detailed why the attempt was not successful.

Wilson said it’s another way he and fellow police officers can help the community.

"Not only just Pueblo. We can help the whole country to possibly find a cure for this ... If it makes a difference than so be it."

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.