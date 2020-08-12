City Council this week approved an agreement for construction management services to spend $800,000 to remodel offices in the Pope Block Building, but not without two council members expressing displeasure the agreement didn’t go out for bid.

Council members voted 5-2 to authorize Mayor Nick Gradisar to sign an agreement between the city and Paul J. Lyons related to the remodeling of offices located in the city-owned Pope Block Building, 317 N. Main St.

The city intends to move employees from the finance department to the remodeled offices as that department, which currently works in City Hall, are sometimes unable to maintain proper social distancing necessary to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19.

Moving those employees to the Pope Block Building will require significant remodeling of office space, and in order to qualify for reimbursement in CARES Act funds, the remodeling must be completed by the end of the year.

Under the agreement, Lyons will be paid $80 an hour for his construction management services.

Gradisar said Lyons is a licensed contractor who is well known to the Pueblo Regional Building Department and has a good reputation there.

He was chosen without a request for proposal going out because of the time constraints involved with the project, and Gradisar also said the City Charter does not require the city go out for bids for professional services.

"And that’s certainly what this is," he said.

Still, Councilwoman Lori Winner and Councilman Mark Aliff had issues with the project not going out to bid, or having a list of other contractors to choose from, and voted no to approving the agreement.

Winner called the selection of Lyons to manage the project cronyism.

"We do have pre-approved contractors in emergency situations and the reason we do that is to prevent cronyism in our city," Winner said. "I think we need proper procedures. That’s the reason we have those protocols in place."

Aliff said he understands why the project wasn’t put out to bid, but that the discussion about the project began a month ago and there was ample time to do so.

"I strongly suggest we put this out to bid," he said. "It’s a slap in the face to local contractors and project managers. Would they do it for $80 per hour? How would we ever know if we don’t put it out to bid?"

Gradisar responded to Aliff by saying that Lyons will not be doing any of the work, and will be subbing the work out to local contractors.

Council President Dennis Flores said time is of the essence with this project or the city will have no chance of getting COVID relief funds to cover it.

"We’d be shooting ourselves in the foot not getting this thing done and completed," Flores said.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.