A former Pueblo West High School student body president whose life plummeted into the depths of despair is back on top of the world and sharing a message of hope with victims of abuse -- especially women.

"As women, we have a very unique voice with the power to uplift each other when everyone is tearing us down - we are stronger together," said Brandi (Garcia) Livengood, vice president and co-owner of Latcon Corp. in Pueblo.

Livengood’s journey has taken her from a stellar high school career where she played three sports for the Cyclones, led the student council and graduated with a full-ride scholarship to college, to the life of a battered woman who suffered "abuse on all levels," she said.

Today she is a 49-percent owner in her father’s construction company which is doing work all over Colorado as a busy minority/women owned business enterprise.

"She has grown our expected sales to well over $20 million this year," her father, Reggie Garcia said. "In the construction industry it’s hard to find women who get a chance."

Heart of a champion

As a teenager, Livengood attended Pueblo West High School back in its early days when there were less than 150 students in her class.

"It was a small, new facility and our class (2001) was one of the first to do all four years in the new building. We were kind of the pioneers," she said.

Livengood played volleyball, ran track and played basketball. As a junior, she was student council president and as a senior, she was student body president.

But even in high school, overcoming adversity was a way for life for her. With an irregular heart rhythm, one time while training for a long-distance event in track she passed out.

"My heart would go bonkers every once in a while, sometimes it would recover fast and sometimes I passed out. I had heart surgery and knee surgery -- I was on crutches for graduation," Livengood said.

With a full-ride scholarship to Sheridan Junior College in Wyoming she was working out on her red-shirt status with the team when she started experiencing the same heart episodes.

"I came home and had to have another heart surgery," she said, a situation that forced her to withdraw from college.

Surviving abuse

Later, she met a young man who worked for her father and saw him as "a good guy."

She found out she was pregnant. Once the baby was born, she began experiencing abuse.

"I was holding my daughter and he punched me in the face. I ran inside and locked the doors," she recalled.

"He left but when he came back he apologized and said he would never do it again."

But he "abused me on all levels — verbally, emotionally, sexually and physically. I got the crap beat out of me on several occasions," she said.

Livengood stayed with her abuser because, "I thought I as doing the right thing for my daughter," she said. "When we had a son 13 months after my daughter, he stopped going to work and was drinking more."

One day the mother of two small children realized their father had consumed a whole bottle of whiskey and was angry about spilling a soda.

"I knew it was not good so I went in and got my key and he kept inching me toward the stairs. I finally got out, got in the truck and started backing out when I heard a bang.

"I did not know what it was," she said, but her neighbors saw the whole thing.

He had shot at her with a 9-mm handgun and neighbors called police.

"That was pretty much the end," she said.

Looking back, she said the number one reason she didn’t ask for help from her parents or anyone else was because, "I was ashamed. How could I let this happen to me - how could I let that be who I had become.

She felt if she told anyone her situation, they would judge her.

"The abuser makes you feel trapped, makes you feel you are nothing. They make you feel that you need them because they isolate you from your friends and family," she explained.

Rising above

Eventually she felt safe enough to get married. Her new husband adopted her children and they welcomed two more.

"He came along side them and offered them support," she said.

That marriage ended in divorce in 2016, but she has since remarried. Her husband Jason Livengood also is a business owner.

"We make a good team. We have a blended family with five children, we’ve been able to buy some property and we got a boat so we could take the kids out on summer trips," she explained.

Before going to work for her father in 2013, she worked for the YWCA talking about healthy and unhealthy relationships with middle school and high school students.

"Kids from sixth grade to seniors would come and talk to me about abuse they were suffering and it was not just physical. It can seem so hopeless, but there is always hope -- good people will fight for you and advocate for the voiceless," she explained.

Today she is a super busy mother and vice president for Latcon which has construction projects in Denver and Pueblo. The company has several contracts for projects at Denver International Airport, overseeing everything from equipment rentals to COVID-19 sanitation of buildings, to excavation for new jet fuel lines.

"We have probably got close to 50 employees now and that happened pretty fast," she said. "We all work hard -- it’s not just one person."

"We understand the value of family and a good living for everyone who works for us," she explained.

So back in the days when her life as a young mother was in a very dark place she never thought her path would lead her to where it is today at the age of 37 doing things like being "very instrumental in getting our mentor protege program with Adolfson and Peterson Construction, a billion dollar company in Denver," her father, Garcia, said.

"I don’t know that I ever thought this would ever be my life. I think I always knew the Lord had great things in store for me but back then I was merely surviving - treading water."

"My kids are my greatest accomplishment - the reasons I fight as hard as I do," she said.

And she fights for others, too.

"If there is a way to be able to do things to help, being an advocate will always be a part of my life," she said.

She donates of her time to Soaring Eagles Center for Autism in Pueblo West, youth clubs and Sarah’s Home, which helps young girls who are victims of sex trafficking.

"It is so much a part of me to want to overcome," she said.

To hear more about her journey, visit https://youtu.be/qIczxRbjx6U.

