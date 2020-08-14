A plaque in her office displays the quote, "The student is the most important person on campus, without them there is no need for the institution."

Marie Humphrey, the senior associate vice president of Student Affairs and dean of students at Colorado State University Pueblo, said student advocacy remains the top priority for her. Throughout her career in higher education, Humphrey has focused her work on student needs.

And for her efforts she was recently named to the American Association of State Colleges and Universities 2020 Millennium Leadership Initiative.

She was nominated for consideration for the 2020 MLI class by CSU Pueblo President Timothy Mottet.

"I’m grateful for the nomination from President Mottet," Humphrey said in a statement.

"I am honored to be among such a group of esteemed colleagues. It’s a moment to pinch yourself."

Humphrey has worked at CSU Pueblo since 2014 and recently implemented a restructure in the Division of Student Affairs, which is divided into four clusters. Student Affairs now includes Student Life, Student Support and Advocacy, Student Engagement and Leadership, and Student Health and Wellness with an assistant dean serving as oversight for each cluster.

Mottet said Humphrey is a bold and honest leader who is experienced in developing support systems that enhance student success.

"I know that she will both benefit from her interaction with other leaders, but also make a significant contribution to the cohort," Mottet said.

The 2020 MLI class includes 30 senior-level higher education professionals from across the nation.

The program provides opportunities for traditionally underrepresented higher education leaders to develop skills and expand their network needed to advance to the presidency.

In the 20-year existence of the program, 131 of the 632 graduates have become first-time presidents or chancellors.

The program matches each of the 30 participants with a current, sitting president and a mentor. Humphrey has been paired with Marion Terenzio, president of State University of New York College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill.

Kristin Esterberg, president of the State University of New York Potsdam will serve as Humphrey’s mentor during the program. Humphrey’s mentorship with Esterberg began Friday and will conclude May 31.

"I think it’s exciting to even learn about the presidency," Humphrey said.

"I’m in awe of some of the people who are mentors and it’s been mind-blowing and helpful at the same time. For me, it’s also encouraging my work with my own team leads. I want them to consider the college presidency and I want to make sure that I give back and support them."

Humphrey will participate in the MLI program over the course of the next year and will continue to develop her leadership skills with the help of the mentorship program.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the structure of the program, it now includes two monthly webinars and an in-person conference in January in Washington, D.C.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.