On a day where temperatures reached soaring heights, Wallace Pyles sat upon his porch swing – Broncos mask on, swinging peacefully seemingly unfazed by the heat.

Saturday will be Pyles’ 102nd birthday, and while he described it as "Just another day," he spent time reflecting on his life.

Pyles was born in Texas, the fourteenth of 18 children in his family. After living in Texas and Denver, he eventually found himself making a lifelong home in Pueblo as a result of the job shortage around 1940s.

"When World War II broke out, I started looking for an essential job," Pyles said. "I came out here and got a job at the mill. So, I worked for CF&I for 37 years."

After settling down in Pueblo, Pyles started a family – having two boys and two girls. One of his sons passed away, but there are now five generations in his family.

All five generations have spread out throughout Colorado, so only Pyles and his daughter Ora Potter remain in Pueblo.

Pyles said he enjoys living in Pueblo but noted the changes it has undergone since he first arrived.

"Pueblo has always been more of a common town, quieter town," Pyles said. "It used to be one of the cleanest towns."

With a smile, his daughter Potter said, "It’s coming back! There’s a few years it was pretty bad, but it’s coming back."

Making it to his 102nd birthday was no small feat, Pyles’ daughter said.

"He got sick when he was 94 and they pretty much said, ‘Take him home and care for him,’ they pretty much gave up," Potter said. "That was at the age of 94 and now he is 102. So, it’s awesome."

Because of the current state of the pandemic, Pyles’ birthday celebration will look much different than his 100th birthday.

Potter said while planning her father’s 100th birthday there were supposed to be around 35 people gathering at the Pueblo Convention Center. The celebration grew to about 150, and they had to move rooms as so many people came to celebrate the life of her father.

Two years later, the birthday celebration will consist of a drive-by, where those who wish to celebrate Pyles can pass by his home and wave.

"We’re still doing the distancing thing," Potter said. "So, it’s going to be a safe one."

