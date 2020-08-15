The 32nd Arkansas Valley Fair Board has decided to cancel the 2020 Balloon Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Wednesday news release sent by the board. The festival was planned for Nov. 6-8 and has been scheduled for Nov. 5-7, 2021.

The festival was canceled to avoid adding more stress on attendees and participants, the board said in the news release said.

"We love our ballooning family and want everyone to be as safe as possible. We considered many scenarios before coming to this decision. The strain of this pandemic has been difficult, and we do not want to put any more stress on our sponsors, pilots, or spectators.

For the last three decades, colorful and vibrant hot air balloons have filled the skies nearly every first week of November. Balloon pilots — professional fliers and often longtime thrill-seekers — have visited the Arkansas Valley and Rocky Ford where, weather conditions permitting, they'd take to the skies. Pilots were usually happy to take locals and visitors up with them, too, where one could get a rare, expansive look at the valley.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Christian Burney can be reached by email at cburney@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.