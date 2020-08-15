An exciting event originally cancelled by the COVID19 pandemic, has been rescheduled.

The Jason Gray concert will be held on the Yeomans Family Property in Rocky Ford Aug. 23, 2020. The address is 26242 State Hwy 71, Rocky Ford. The American, contemporary, Christian singer/songwriter, Jason Gray, will be making an appearance and performing his music at 7 p.m. that evening.

Gray bridges the gap between contemporary folk music and pop music, by adding his own spiritual perspective to the mix. Jason Gray grew up in Minneapolis, and music played a prominent role in his early years either by listening to artists from Simon & Garfunkel to U2, or traveling with his musician mother and her band in the early 80"s. When Gray’s parents split, his mother became a Christian, and moved from rock clubs to the revival circuit, and Jason became involved in youth and music ministry fulltime by 1998.

Between 1997 and 2005, Jason independently released a string of contemporary Christian records before being signed by Centricity Music. Since then, he has hit the top 5 lists in Christian radio with songs such as "Good To Be Alive" and "More Like Falling in Love", as well as winning ASCAP awards for his music.

Tickets previously purchased for the concert can be redeemed by emailing a photo of the front and back of the ticket to rockyfordjgconcert@gmail.com. The ticket holder will then receive a link to the concert website and access to a virtual ticket.

Virtual tickets may also be purchased at the above email address for $10.

In-person tickets may be purchased at the door the night of the concert for $20, but seating is very limited. Masks will be required- children 10 and under and those with a disability that makes masks medically intolerable are exempt. This event will adhere to the current COVID-19 guidelines for events- thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Updated information will be available on the Facebook event page, Jason Gray Live and Virtual Concert.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to charity.