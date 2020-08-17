The Colorado State Board of Education has denied a request by Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences to have Pueblo School District 60’s exclusive chartering authority revoked.

Following an Aug. 13 hearing, the board rejected, by a 4-3 vote, PSAS’ claims of unfair and unethical treatment at the hands of its chartering entity.

In a statement, the Colorado Department of Education said the state board determined that PSAS "failed to prove the district demonstrated a pattern of not providing fair and equitable treatment to its charter schools."

Attorneys for PSAS argued that D60 unlawfully withheld nearly $70,000 in per-pupil revenue, failed to assist PSAS with its long-term facilities goals, and revealed its contempt for the school by "frivolously investigating possible revocation."

The Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences network includes K-8 institutions on Jones Avenue and at Fulton Heights, a homeschool platform and a new remote E Learning Academy.

In early 2020, a group of PSAS parents appeared several times before the D60 board of education, pleading with the district to intervene in hopes of bringing a sense of stability and transparency to the school community.

That led board member Dennis Maes to ask for legal guidance regarding the revocation of a charter and the steps that would need to be taken should that process be pursued by the board.

What followed were claims that Maes was seeking to "shut down" PSAS and eventually, the legal action that culminated in the Aug. 13 hearing.

In a statement released Monday, Kevin Parker, president of the PSAS board, said the state board’s vote notwithstanding, he believes the case against D60 to be meritorious.

"The challenge was brought by PSAS against D60 because of the district’s history of not treating charter school students fairly and equitably, and for it being a less than acceptable charter authorizer," Paker said in a statement.

"While the ruling by the state board of education was not in our favor, we still believe the merits of our case. D60 has been an adversarial authorizer to the extent that one state board member called them a ’sloppy authorizer.’"

Parker said he remains hopeful that moving forward, the district will become "a better authorizer, and treat the students and staff of PSAS fairly and equitably."

Attorney Bryce Carlson, who presented PSAS’ case before the state board, stressed that D60 must bolster its charter school relationships.

"We are disappointed that though the state board recognized how the district has not necessarily been a supportive partner to PSAS, its conduct — while perhaps sloppy — did not formally rise to a pattern of mistreatment," Carlson said in a statement.

"However, the state board made clear that the district has work to do as an authorizer. PSAS looks forward to doing its part to restore a healthier relationship with the district, but the school will still call out unfair and inequitable treatment where it exists."

If the partnership with the district remains fractured, Carlson said another appearance before the state board isn’t out of the question.

"While PSAS wishes that further state board intervention is not necessary, we suspect there will be a different result in the event that the district does not change its approach to supporting its charter schools," he added.

Dave Martin, who is serving as PSAS’ executive interim director, pointed out that while the state board of education is expected to be non-partisan, the vote against PSAS followed party lines.

One of the three Republicans who voted to support PSAS was Joyce Rankin, who represents Pueblo.

Regardless of the vote, Martin maintains that two "wins" emerged.

"The first that came out of the hearing is that one member of the state board acknowledged D60 is a ’sloppy authorizer,’ not just with us but all its charters," he explained. "Secondly, although the state board said it didn’t see a ’pattern’ of unfair treatment, it did say that if PSAS comes back in the future with the same issues, they will believe there is a problem."

In the end, Martin said the crux of the legal action boils down to "choice."

"Part of the challenge was to basically say that we want the ability to go to another charter authorizer if we cant work through these issues with D60," he said.

In a statement, District 60 said it was pleased with the state board’s vote.

"The district takes great pride in the work it does every day to provide its students with an excellent education, and our charter schools, PSAS included, are an important part of that effort.

"We look forward to continuing to work fairly and productively with our charter schools to provide Pueblo students with the safe, high-quality, and lasting education they deserve."

