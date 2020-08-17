I’ve been reading recent letters to the editor concerned with the repeated attempts by Pueblo West Metro District to become a city, to raise property taxes, and to start a new PWMD sales tax. I’d like to add to those letters and say that doing so would be a big mistake. As someone who moved here from out of state just a few years ago, I thought I’d share my family’s story on what made us choose Pueblo West instead of somewhere else.

When a new career opportunity in Pueblo opened itself up to us in 2017 my wife and I had a big decision tomake. Where did we want to buy a home? We were coming from a small city in Indiana (population 15,000), well actually we lived a few miles outside of that town, and we were searching for the same kind of feel here in Colorado.

We had heard Fountain was nice, but then discovered it was just too big and crowded for us, the housing prices too high even for small parcels, and we didn’t want the I-25 commute to work. We considered Penrose or Florence for the small town community, but the commute to work for both of us would just be too far away. We also looked at Northridge and Eagleridge, but they just didn’t have what we were looking for.

Then our real estate agent showed us Pueblo West. We were immediately impressed. It had the feel of a rural community, but still had just enough businesses nearby where we wouldn’t have to run into Pueblo every time we needed to get groceries, go to the hardware store, or go out to eat. And it didn’t feel crowded like a city. Traffic was light. It seemed like the kids would be perfectly safe going on a walk or bike ride by themselves. And the mountain views were pretty impressive.

She did have to explain to us what a "Metro District" was since that was a new concept to us. We really liked the fact that it wasn’t a city government, but instead was only there to provide some basic services like road maintenance, fire department, and water. And we especially liked that PWMD didn’t impose a sales tax. We’d essentially get a 3.7% discount on everything we bought in Pueblo West instead of buying it in Pueblo city.

Yup, Pueblo West was our kind of place.

We couldn’t find a house right away so moved into an apartment in Pueblo for a few months while we continued house hunting. Living in the city confirmed what we didn’t like about a city. It was crowded, more traffic than what we cared for, the newspaper reporting a lot of crime, and the city taxes made everything more expensive.

Reading the newspaper we got the impression the city government was constantly taking on more than it should, like problems with trash pickup, and getting too tangled up with the electric utility. In our mind that meant even higher taxes in the future.

It was a relief to finally move into our house in Pueblo West. We got a lot of house and land for our money and since the property taxes for it weren’t outrageous it helped keep our mortgage payment affordable. The electric utility was separate from the Metro District and we paid a cheaper rate.

It would be a big mistake to make Pueblo West a city. There’s a reason why "PW" residents reject PWMD’s repeated attempts to raise property taxes and impose a new PWMD sales tax. We like Pueblo West just the way it is.

John Pickerill is the chairman of the Libertarian Party of Pueblo County, and is the Libertarian candidate for Colorado House D46. He advocates for individual liberty, free market economics, private property rights, and Constitutionally-limited government.