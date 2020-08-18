The Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County will participate in a fundraiser that literally will have people Laughing Out Loud -- or LOL.

Officials announced Tuesday a special online screening of Latinx comedy showcase as a fundraiser for the Clubs.

A special online screening is set as a fundraiser for 7 p.m. on Aug. 27. It will be followed by an online question-and-answer program with producer and former Puebloan Jeff Valdez, and Danny Trejo.

HA Comedy Festival: the Art of Comedy is hosted by viral Latinx comedian and actress Anjelah Johnson and was shot at the iconic Empire Theater in San Antonio, Texas.

The one-hour multi-act stand-up special showcases "the best of the fest."

The special features Gina Brillon, David del Rosario, Carmen Lynch, Monique Marvz, Pedro Salinas, Jesus Trejo, Mark Viera, as well as special appearances from Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria and Danny Trejo.

Tickets are $12 and are available online at https://apps.bgcpckids.org/upcoming-events?EV=166.

Ticket buyers will be sent a unique link to the screening and a Zoom link for the question and answer portion of the event.

