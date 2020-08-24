In the front office entrance, boxes of gloves and masks, and a large hand sanitizer dispenser, shared space with a fixed thermometer and a sign-in sheet on which temperature readings are to be duly marked.

The halls, like the classrooms and gymnasium, were immaculately spotless, although conspicuously silent.

Inside a cavernous music education classroom still hosting a few instruments, the lone sound is that of Kerry Sweet-Seip’s computer keyboard as she types out a lesson plan for a computer game design class.

Previously, she recorded a video message to welcome students to the start of a new school year.

"If you were going to take game design, 99% was going to be online anyway," Sweet-Seip offered. "The only difference between what you are going to do now versus what you would have done had this been a normal school year is the fact that you will do it at home, for a while, as opposed to being in the building."

On Monday, Sweet-Seip and her educational colleagues throughout Pueblo County School District 70 ushered in the 2020-21 school year engaging with children and young adults through Schoology, the social networking service and virtual learning environment that will serve as the foundation of D70’s distance learning platform.

Whereas the start to a "normal" school year would have seen the whole of Pleasant View Middle School brimming with anticipatory flashes of optimism and excitement, the ongoing pandemic put an unwelcome stop to that.

At least for now.

At the recommendation of Superintendent Ed Smith, the D70 board of education elected to begin the school year with at least four weeks of remote instruction, with all educators and administrators working from their respective school buildings rather than the home.

Since Aug. 10, district teachers have been diligently training in the use of Schoology — an inclusive platform that replaces the one used in the spring — as well as ClassLink, a single sign-on application.

This week, from her empty classroom, Sweet-Seip plans to acclimate her computer and music students to Schoology and its many features in order to fully maximize the remote instruction experience.

"As a staff, we decided to create lessons to get students familiar with Schoology," Sweet-Seip said. "So all the lessons this week are kind of a scavenger hunt: ’Go and find this resource from this teacher; send them a message; change your avatar,’ and so forth."

Like most, if not all, educators, Sweet-Seip thrives on the personal, face-to-face interaction with students: especially during music performance classes, which by nature do not lend themselves to remote instruction.

"It’s sad," Sweet-Seip admitted. "Because as teachers, what we do is kids. And to know that we’re not interacting, and I’m not having kids make noise today, and we’re not singing and playing, it’s a little sad."

There is, however, an upside to the pandemic-necessitated distance instruction.

"It’s also exciting, because I think we can take what we’re doing now and we can reshape education for the future," Sweet-Seip continued. "I’m seeing unique ways of engagement with my students that I haven’t ever seen before.

"I’ve been talking to several kids from different classes all morning, via Google Chat and email. And I haven’t ever been able to do that."

A second-year language arts instructor at Pleasant View, Dylan Gavin also coaches at the high school level.

Having seen his first year in the educational field cut short by the coronavirus, Gavin is, despite hopes for a return to classroom instruction and a fall athletic season, starting his second in the same manner.

"I don’t think this is how anyone envisioned it," said Gavin from his vacant sports-themed classroom. "It’s a lot different not having the students here. I would much rather have them here, because that’s one of the reasons you want to be a teacher in the first place.

"It’s about interacting with the students and seeing them having a great time, interacting with each other and making friends."

With that said, Gavin is confident that D70’s online learning model is solid and will fulfill its objective.

"The staff has been working together to formulate the best possible plan, so that students can have a great educational experience and get off to a good start this school year," he said.

"I think it’s a great plan."

In a month, D70 leadership will revisit COVID-19 numbers and trends and decide whether the fully online delivery of education will give way to a hybrid model which includes modified in-person classroom teaching.

Until then, those leaders remain confident that the contingent of educators and building leaders will remain up to the challenge of educating youngsters through cyberspace in an uncertain landscape.

"My positive thoughts are with you today as you begin the venture of remote learning," wrote Assistant Superintendent Ginger Andenucio to school principals. "It will be a busy few days as staff, students and parents adjust to everything.

"Remember to give patience and kindness to all and please extend that to yourself. You have done everything you can to get ready — there may be some bumps along the way — but everything will be fine. Your staff and students are fortunate to have you as their leader."

