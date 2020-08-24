Pueblo West softball tops Liberty

Tori Cordova went 3 for 3 and drove in five runs to lead the Pueblo West High School softball to an opening day 12-2 victory against Liberty on the road Saturday.

The Cyclones scored four runs in the top of the first, four more in the top of the second and two runs in both the fourth and sixth inning to top the Lancers.

Pueblo West will have more than a week off before beginning South-Central League play against East at 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at Pueblo West.

Cyclones top Central on tennis courts

The Pueblo West High School boys tennis team began its season with a 5-2 win over Central on Aug. 18 at the Pueblo West tennis courts.

The Cyclones’ No.3 singles player Tommy Cruz defeated Central’s Luke Johnson 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 and all four doubles teams swept Central.

Pueblo West’s No. 1 doubles duo of Alec and Guy Cruz beat Ben Brooks and Christian Nazario 6-3, 0-6, 6-1; the Cyclones No. 2 doubles team of Nate Kleven and Travis Persons beat Sergio Sandoval and Kayden Betts 6-3, 6-2; West’s No.3 doubles team of Isaiah Larson and Joey Cruz topped Neo Baldwin and Walder Farrit 6-4, 6-1; and the Cyclones’ No. 4 doubles duo of Christian Kroger and Will Dammann defeated Maddox Sanchez and Jacob Brooks 6-1; 6-1.

The Cyclones faced Pueblo County on Tuesday and then travel to Colorado Springs to face The Vanguard School on Friday.

Pueblo West golf second at Canon City invitation

The Pueblo West High School boys golf team finished second at the Canon City Invitational last Thursday.

The Cyclones shot 232 as a team, and were four strokes behind Cheyenne Mountain.

Pueblo West’s Adam Whitlef and Noah Wagner each shot a 76 and tied for third place. Preston Allen, a freshman, shot an 80 and finished ninth. Senior Toby Salinas shot an 88 and finished tied for 22nd.

Pueblo West competed at the Centennial Invitational on Wednesday and will compete at the Hornet Invitational on Friday.

Swallows wins at Rye, finishes fifth at Canon City

The Swallows Charter Academy boys golf team defeated Rye, Fowler and Rocky Ford at the Santa Fe League No. 2 golf match in Rye last Wednesday.

The Spartans shot a 268, beating Rye by 9 strokes.

Keaton Murphy finished first, shooting an 80 while SCA junior Ben Compton was fourth at 93 and senior Colby Roberts was fifth at 95.

Junior Cody Talbert shot a 107 and finished 12.

Last Thursday, Swallows finished fifth at the Canon City Invitational in Canon City.

Only Class 4A teams finished ahead of SCA. The Spartans combined to shoot 261 while Coronado finished fourth at 258; Falcon third at 249; Pueblo West second at 232 and Cheyenne Mountain won by shooting a 228.

Roberts was SCA’s top golfer, finishing 12th after posting an 84. Murphy was 15th, scoring an 85.

Swallows will compete again at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational on Monday in Colorado Springs.

