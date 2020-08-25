As many grade schools begin their fall quarters, Otero Junior College also started classes Aug. 17. Grade school, community college or otherwise, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to rethink how they will approach in-person learning this fall. As reports were published of some schools closing down just days or weeks after reopening, OJC freshman Alex Rivera shared his thoughts about returning to class amid a pandemic.

Rivera is a freshman at Otero Junior College. His game plan is to acquire his Associate of Arts degree in two years and then to transfer to another school to continue his studies. This semester, Rivera is taking courses in the humanities and philosophy, with some other more general topics mixed into his schedule as well.

Most of his classes are online, Rivera said, and the others are hybrids that will utilize both in-person and online classes. Rivera has asthma, but that's not what has him worried about school this fall. He said what he's most concerned with is staying focused on classwork when it comes to online learning.

"I'm pursuing online although a couple of my classes are hybrids, I'm actually there on hand," said Rivera. "Although, it's not really my preferred method at all when it comes to schooling. I have a hard time motivating myself in general and my attention span is horrible in the classroom, so I can imagine doing it at home. However, considering the chaos that's going on outside, it's more of a safer option to do it at home."

Rivera added that he is prefers hands-on learning as opposed to online discussions and research, although he said going fully online might be better or ideal for other students. And as far as options for online versus in-person courses, Rivera appeared satisfied. He said he mostly had a choice between the physical and the virtual classrooms.

"If they're not online, then they're hybrid, so that's how it's going to go at OJC," said Rivera.

Rivera said he plans to follow all health and safety protocols and that he doesn't mind wearing a mask to class.

"I'm usually just a cautious person in general," Rivera said. "I'll be practicing the safety protocols and all that."

Regarding recent controversy locally and abroad regarding some people refusing to comply with mask mandates, Rivera said, "This is coming from an asthmatic person as well. Public safety and all that. It's not that hard to breathe (in a mask). Also, I'd probably check my lungs if I were you, if it really is (hard to breathe in a mask)."

This is the second article in a series featuring students’ perspectives as they return to school. If you would like to share your perspective with us, please reach out at cburney@ljtdmail.com.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Christian Burney can be reached by email at cburney@ljtdmail.com.