You can now add the slopper to the list of Colorado State Fair foods immune to the pandemic.

Although the modified 2020 Colorado State Fair will bear little resemblance to expos of the past, it again will play host to the World Slopper-Eating Championship, sponsored by Major League Eating.

In 2019, the inaugural championship was a huge hit, drawing a capacity crowd to the PB&T Bank Pavilion and generating headlines far and wide.

And despite modifications to the fair that will see it closed to public foot traffic, the World Slopper-Eating Championship is not only a go come Sept. 5, it is slated to feature the biggest name in the world of competitive eating.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut, the No. 1-ranked competitive eater in the world, will attempt to dethrone the ranking champion, Darron Breeden. It was Breeden, the world’s No. 4-ranked competitive eater, who last year downed 28.25 sloppers in eight minutes to set the first-ever world record.

In all, eight professional eaters are slated to take part in the slopper-eating contest, which will be closed to the general public but livestreamed on the fair’s website.

"Major League Eating is proud to return to the Colorado State Fair for the second annual installment of this tremendous event," said Sam Barclay, emcee at Major League Eating. "The fair is an example of resilience during a difficult time, and stands as the true spiritual home of slopper eating.

"The world’s greatest eaters will come hungrier than ever before."

State Fair general manager Scott Stoller expects the competitive downing of the quarter-pound Pueblo staple to garner a sizable virtual audience.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Major League Eating for a second consecutive year," Stoller said. "And we encourage everyone to watch from the place that makes them feel most comfortable."

The slopper, Stoller said, is tailor made for a hometown showdown.

"The slopper is the perfect Colorado food item because it is Colorado beef smothered in Pueblo Green Chile," he explained. "Plus the bun represents Colorado wheat and the cheese represents the dairy industry in our state."

The competition, which will follow all safety and health protocol measures, will begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 5. It can be viewed at coloradostatefair.com

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.