SAN ISABEL — The Willis Creek Fire reached 50 percent containment by Wednesday afternoon after a heavy air attack Tuesday and overnight work by on ground firefighters Wednesday.

The estimated 10-acre fire is located off Colorado 165 at mile marker 22 just north of the Boy Scout camp headquarters and 1.5 miles northeast of Lake Isabel in Pueblo County. The U.S. Forest Service San Carlos Ranger District personnel lead the fire suppression effort with help from several local fire department agencies and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office.

"The firefighters are fighting the flank between the fire and the community of San Isabel really hard. We are so grateful to the forest service and that attack they put on the fire Tuesday," said Lisa Shorter, Pueblo County Sheriff spokeswoman.

"They had air tankers and helicopters working 12 hours straight," she said.

"There are two hand crews -- one of which worked through the night. They cut down heavy timber and burned it to eliminate fuel that could allow the fire to spread," Shorter explained.

Custer County Sheriff Shannon Byerly on Tuesday ordered preevacuation notice for residents living near Lake Isabel in Custer County. The preevacuation notice covered Colorado 165 to Colorado 78 near San Isabel.

The fire was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Motorists are asked to avoid Colorado 165, which is being closed periodically to accommodate helicopters filling up with water at Lake Isabel. For fire updates, go to https://psiccfireinfo.blogspot.com/2020/08/fire-activity-8252020.html?m=1.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at https://chieftain.com/subscribenow