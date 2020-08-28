Trevor Salamon was running home after a middle school baseball game at Skyview when a coach spotted his athletic stride.

"The previous coach saw him and said, ‘Hey, you should try out for cross country when you get to high school,’" said Bobby Tillman, Pueblo West High School cross country coach. "So that summer he showed up as a freshman and has never missed a day since."

Now a junior, Salamon on Friday ran his personal best race in the 3,200 meter dual event against Cheyenne Mountain, shaving off "like almost a minute," from his previous race time for the 1.98 mile event, Tillman said. His time was 10:54.23, a solid 43 seconds less than his previous best Salamon said.

"I was happy I got to do that. It was a personal record," Salamon said of his 11th place finish among 35 runners.

Salamon said when he first tried out for cross country he discovered long distance running was not only fun but, "Everyone was real nice, including the coach. At first it was tough but after a while I got tougher and now I just think it is a lot of fun with friends."

Salamon said his passion for running did not come from his parents so it’s definitely a sport he discovered on his own.

As he found his stride Salamon qualified for regionals both his freshman and sopohmore year in cross country. He also competed in track his freshman year, but last year’s track and field season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although this fall’s cross country season got off to a late start and won’t be a very long season as virus concerns continue to push precautions, "I am glad we got a season. A lot of sports didn’t," Salamon said.

When it comes to race strategy, Salamon said within the first few yards he gets a spot and just stays strong until near the end of the race then "I kick at the end." His other secret is "just keep training," so on range days he’ll run 9 or 10 miles and on speed days he will run 5 or 6 miles.

"He works super hard," Tillman said of Salamon.

And the normally soft-spoken and reserved Salamon is known among his teammates and coach as a funny guy whose jokes are subtle but hilarious.

If spring sports are allowed, Salamon said he plans to run the 800, 1-mile and 2-mile events in track. The 2-mile event is his favorite.

As he was running with Tillman the other day, Salamon told his coach, "I am so glad I found this sport."

"That was a special moment for me," Tillman said.

