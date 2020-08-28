The Pueblo County Department of Motor Vehicles is a complex operation.

But if you throw in a worldwide pandemic that shutters the office to the public for a few months and presents social distancing rules for a working staff of 22 people, the complexity grows and it presents even more challenges.

"The main challenge we are having is that we are getting a lot of phone calls and we are only able to have one person answering the calls," said Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz, Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder.

Ortiz said since the office is open to the public by appointment only, several people have been calling in with questions.

"We have most of this information on our website, but not everyone goes to the website. We have a lot of people calling in with very simple questions like, ’How much money is my plate going to cost?’ all the way to more complicated situations where they are asking what paperwork to bring in for an out-of-state title," Ortiz said.

"Some calls can take one minute. Others can take up to 15 minutes."

Ortiz said the obvious solution would be to request other staffers to answer phones, but it’s not that easy of a fix.

"The problem is that if you take someone off of doing complicated paperwork such as mortgage mail, we’d fall behind even more," Ortiz said pointing to several document baskets full of paperwork.

Ortiz said that in addition, the county has seen a spike in car sales, which is creating more work for the department.

"The second challenge is that we don’t have people coming in the line for renewals because we are focused on the complicated paperwork. For renewals, we have a kiosk and it also can be done online or they can be mailed in to us," Ortiz said.

The department no longer has the express renewal line where people can come in and in 15 minutes leave with their tags.

"We now have a massive amount of people mailing renewals to us. We have one person on top of that paperwork and she is being overwhelmed," Ortiz said.

"So we are having to pull people from other parts of the operation to assist her. I had to prioritize early on the most important things we could do to keep this operation afloat and the prioritization I made was paperwork, paperwork, paperwork."

Ortiz said doing business by phone is not his priority.

Ortiz said he has thought about hiring a phone bank, but people answering the phones would not be able to answer all the complicated questions citizens may have.

"It’s not as simple as just moving someone around. We also have staff members that have vacation time, sick time and even COVID scares where they may have been with someone that tested positive for COVID. We have to quarantine them," he said.

"We have been up to six people down at certain points in the last three or four months because of a combination of all those things."

He said vacations can’t stop.

"My staff has had a lot of changes almost weekly and the stress level is unbelievable. They get burned out because a lot of the people that are coming in are fed up and frustrated because they haven’t been able to come in. They aren’t always pleasant and that’s understandable."

Ortiz said his office is doing everything within its power to accommodate people and he is trying to utilize every inch of space in the Pueblo County Courthouse where the DMV is.

"Right now we are working to get two new work stations upstairs in our break room. That’s the only place we have space because the courthouse is a historical monument and we can’t just expand it," Ortiz said.

Early on in the pandemic, Ortiz asked the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment to evaluate his operation. His staff has worked in the office throughout the outbreak.

"This caused the 6-foot spacing in between employees and we’ve installed plastic guards at each station," Ortiz said.

"That’s another challenge that we are working through. We are running out of space to hire more people. It sounds easy to hire more people, but the problem is having space and the computer systems that are linked directly to the Colorado Department of Revenue."

There are two stations for people with disabilities near the public entrance on the east side of the courthouse. Those are by appointment only as well.

The appointment system is working well, Ortiz said.

It starts by citizens making appointments online. When they arrive, they are greeted by staff members, including Ralph Valdez.

Valdez helps them check in with their identification cards. He also makes sure everyone is wearing a mask.

After checking in, they are sent through a COVID-19 checkpoint where they are asked if they have coronavirus symptoms and they get their temperatures taken.

Citizens then are allowed to go up to the DMV office.

Valdez said the operation has its moments.

"Every day we have to put out fires. Some people are very upset; most of them about wearing masks. They also are upset about people not answering the phones. They hit us with a lot," Valdez said.

"They sound off on us every day. It’s tough, but we understand the frustration. We try to make everything run smoothly."

Valdez said he has seen 10,000-12,000 people a month at his station at the east side of the building.

"There’s a lot going on out here," he said.

Ortiz said a kiosk renewal station also will be added next to the building in the future.

"I want the public to look at our website. If they are elderly, I’d encourage them to reach out to someone that can help them," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said there are other resources in the county that can help with computer training.

"I’d love to partner with some of these organizations that can help with computer training for our citizens," Ortiz said.

"We just ask for patience from the community. We are working hard to make everything run the best way it can."

To make an appointment visit: https://book.appointment-plus.com/chdx0qzk/#/.

For more information visit: http://Mydmv.colorado.gov.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.