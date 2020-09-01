Contributed by Nancy Aschermann

The NRCS office has three new employees we’d like to introduce you to. Since we are still operating by appointment only, you may meet them over the phone or when they come out to your field.

Tanya McCaslin, the District Conservation Technician, grew up in Sugar City and attended Crowley County High School. After attending Frank Phillips College in Borger, Texas, on a rodeo scholarship, she and her husband settled in Oklahoma where Tanya raised three children, a girl and two boys. Tanya was a Landman running titles for gas and oil companies. A year ago, Tanya returned to Crowley/Otero County. She knows many of the producers in the area and has lots of practical experience from her days growing up on a farm ranch operation.

Katie Merewether is a biologist shared with the Bird Conservancy. Katie grew up in Karval on a cow/calf operation. She attended Denver University graduating in 2013. Since then she’s worked for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies. This has taken her up and down the Great Plains states to many locations for short periods of time. The opportunity to get a more permanent location in the region where she grew up made this job very attractive. Katie looks forward to working with producers and improving conditions for wildlife.

Joe Holland grew up in Ohio and has an extensive background in resource management. He received an Associates degree in Recreation and Wildlife from Hocking Technical College.

Later he received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Alaska in Natural Resource Management. During college he worked at the University’s Experiment Farm. He’s worked for the US Dept. of Interior at Lostwood National Wildlife Refuge in North Dakota and Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge in South Dakota. He was an aircraft pilot for the Department of Interior as Law Enforcement Ranger at the Bering Land Bridge National Preserve in Nome, Alaska. Joe has been in the Rocky Ford area since 2007 working at Lewis Bolt and Nut. With a small farm and a position as a Soil Conservationist, Joe is happy to be in Colorado where other family members reside.