A read through of the "I Live in Pueblo West" Facebook page showcases how some parents and guardians are expressing frustration with the online start to the school year.

Coronavirus pandemic concerns have prompted District 70 to take the cautious approach to the first four weeks of school by having online classes. Some parents are unable to help their child log onto Schoology, the online teaching platform being used by Pueblo West schools.

"Like each new school year, this one comes with challenges for staff, students and parents," said Ed Smith, superintendent. "This year, much more than most, technology may be an issue."

Smith said parents who are having a difficult time with technology call their child’s school to get help.

"After contacting the school if issues persist, please contact my office at 719-295-6548. Please be patient with us as we work through these issues together," Smith said.

District Public Information Officer Todd Seip said if a student is unable to log onto the platforms they should not be concerned about the student being marked as absent.

"We want to make sure that every student is able to get online right now. We will work with parents to fix attendance issues," Seip said.

"This is not how we ever envisioned opening a school year," Seip said. "We have been working with those families who are having connectivity issues with the new school platforms."

"We realize that families are not logging into the correct system when they use the app version of schoology. Our tech department has been working diligently to answer questions and reset usernames and passwords," Seip said.

Unfortunately, some parents are not telling district staff they are having issues and instead are taking those frustrations to social media platforms.

"There is usually an easy fix," Seip said. "We ask that parents still having Powerschool or Schoology concerns to contact their school first - the school staff can put them in touch with the correct tech department personnel."

Seip said the district is "Still working to get the attendance and grading platform (Powerschool) synced with the online teaching (Schoology) platform. Part of the problem stems from the fact that Schoology was a separate company that was just acquired by Powerschool this year.

"Powerschool is still working through the issues trying to tie the two systems together. It's always best that if parents are concerned about attendance, they just double check by calling or emailing the school," he explained.

