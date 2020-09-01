A Pueblo West senior who is one of the top runners in the league got her start with the sport of cross country in an effort to make friends.

Jordan Moran started running her freshman year. She had never tried a sport while in middle school.

"I wanted to make friends at a new school and be a part of the social scene. I thought, well, I can’t aim (a ball) so I am going to run," she said with a laugh.

Moran admitted to being "pretty bad when I started. "My paces every race were 27 or 28 minutes. Now my PR (personal record) is 21 minutes," she said of her 3-mile race statistics.

It is an amazing accomplishment for someone who had some injuries that made her think very seriously about quitting.

"I can remember I had a hip injury and it hurt really bad. I was crying and telling my mom, ‘I am not going to stay if it hurts this bad.’

My mom told me to sleep on it and think it over. The next morning I said, "You know, I think I am going to stay," she recalled.

Team Coach Bobby Tillman is glad she made that decision.

"She’s got an infectious personality and what she brings to the team running wise is super important but her personality is even more important," Tillman said. "She is a blast to be around and a huge part of our team success."

Moran said her career seemed to plateau for a year-and-a-half because her paces stayed even and didn’t improve. Last year she trimmed 40 seconds off her time, Tillman said.

"This year I am feeling like I am accelerating again," she explained.

Perhaps it was the thought of possibly not being able to run her senior year that gave her extra determination.

"The stress was waiting to hear if the season was going to happen," or face cancellation because of coronavirus concerns, she said. "And then to get the go ahead I, and I think the whole team, were super ready to give it our all.

"It has been a new process to get used to but we have already had a meet and then we have four varsity meets coming up before regionals."

Speaking of regionals, Moran hopes the team can repeat its South Central League first place finish of last year.

"I think that made the fourth of fifth time in a row we made it to first place," she said.

Competing at state last year was, "An experience I will remember forever. Last year the girls varsity was super close and I would call any one of them a sister.

For me it is not as much about the running as it is about the people," Moran said.

The dynamic of running both with and against her teammates is unusual.

"We can be best friends but in a race, well, you’re in a competition," she said.

As for her future, Moran has not decided what that will hold, just yet.

"It will depend if I can get my paces down by the end of my senior year. I really want to run in college," she said.

And just like the time that she slept on it and thought over her future with running, the same wait and see strategy is in play.

"I don’t have my mind set on any certain college," she said.

