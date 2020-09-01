The 14th annual Red, White & Blue Military Appreciation Golf Tournament is set to tee off Sept. 18 at Desert Hawk Golf Course and the favorite event has just room for two more teams.

"As of right now we only have room for two teams available," said Amy Gasperetti, Pueblo West Chamber director. "People are desperate for something to do."

The golf tournament will look a bit different this year as participants will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

"It will be as close to normal as possible as we adhere to the stipulations of the health department," she said. "It will still be a great time."

The tournament won’t feature the usual check in and breakfast, instead when teams arrive between 7 and 7:45 a.m., they will find their carts all set up and ready to go.

"They will grab their breakfast burritos and head out to their holes," Gasperetti explained.

At each hole, participants will tune in on Facebook to watch the welcome address and patriotic fanfare, "instead of having everyone gather," she said.

The tournament honors military veterans and active-duty military and is co-sponsored by the chamber and the American Legion Post 207.

"It is a favorite for a lot of people," she said.

The Pre-Tournament Par-Tee will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Desert Hawk club house. Outdoor events will include corn hole games, plus there will be prize drawings, food, drinks and more.

To make reservations for the pre-tournament event or the tournament, call 719-647-9086. Cost of the tournament is $125 per person or $100 for military players.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps.