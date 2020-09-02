Dogs were domesticated about 20,000 years ago, whereas horses were domesticated only about 5,000 years ago. As a result, horses pay much more attention to their surroundings—and the humans in their surroundings—than the average sleeps-on-your-bed dog. Another reason horses are so aware of their surroundings: dogs (and humans) are predators. They eat prey animals like horses. Behaviorists who study horses have learned that most horses know what an angry human looks like. Even more surprising: they can pick out the angry human in a photograph. As Buck Brannaman observed, "Horses are very keen on body language…they know quite a bit about you before you ever get to them. They can read things about you clear across an arena." Horses know which humans treat them with respect and kindness, and will try to give those humans what they want.

Because we have spent millennia congratulating ourselves as the only intelligent beings on the planet, we’ve been reluctant to admit that animals possess intelligence too. What, for example, would a "smart" horse do to prove his intelligence? In Germany in the late 1800s and early 1900s, people who saw Clever Hans correctly answer math questions, tell time, and read newspapers were convinced they had seen something truly remarkable—an animal that was capable of reasoning the same way humans did—or they left muttering darkly that the horse and Wilhelm von Osten, his owner, were frauds.

Clever Hans was an Orlov Trotter—the breed is Russian. Von Osten was an educated man in his mid-sixties who honestly believed his horse was capable of reason. A professor of mathematics, he taught the horse to tap his right foreleg on a board in front of him. If he asked Hans what was the square root of the number nine, Hans would tap three times. No more, no less. Sometimes a number—three, in this case—would be written on a blackboard or similar surface facing Hans as he tapped the correct number. Was Hans reading the number? Or working out the answer in his head—thinking, in other words? Another problem Von Osten would ask Hans to solve was this one. If the eighth day of the month comes on a Tuesday, what is the date of the following Friday? Von Osten would count out loud, and Hans would stop tapping when von Osten reached the number eleven.

Hans was a handsome horse, beautifully groomed. All the photos of him are in black and white, and in them he looks black, with snips of white on his face and two white feet behind. One of the most famous photographs of the two shows the horse’s head in profile. Von Osten stands next to him, dressed in a light-colored duster. His white hair is shoulder-length and he has a short white beard. But in other photos, a dapper-looking man with a dark mustache wearing a three-piece suit and a bowler hat—much younger than von Osten—stands ready to test Hans.

Von Osten was so proud of his horse’s extraordinary abilities that he began publicly exhibiting Hans in Berlin in 1891. As their fame grew, they traveled to towns and cities all over Germany. Von Osten never charged the enthusiastic crowds who came to see them. In 1904, The New York Times ran an article about them, even though the US had its own home-grown math whiz. According to a blurb on Amazon, "Beautiful Jim Key: The Lost History of the World’s Smartest Horse," by Mim Eichler Rivas, is about a horse "adored not for his beauty and speed but rather for his remarkable abilities to read, write, spell, do mathematics, even debate politics." Like Clever Hans, Beautiful Jim had been trained by his owner, Dr. William Key, a former slave and "self-taught veterinarian" (Wikipedia). Dr. Key, who championed the humane treatment of all animals, toured the US with his half Arabian, half Standardbred horse several times, appearing in New York’s Madison Square Garden and at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. When President William McKinley saw the pair perform, he exclaimed, "This is the most astonishing and entertaining exhibition I have ever witnessed."

So why does Clever Hans rate 12 long paragraphs and two photos in Wikipedia, while Beautiful Jim is also given two photos but only five paragraphs? What is "the Clever Hans effect"? And why did the horse’s ability influence the work of scientists in so many fields, including medicine, psychology, and animal cognition, which studies the intellectual capacity of animals? Two words: Oskar Pfungst.

