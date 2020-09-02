Pueblo Community College this week showed off its latest mobile learning lab, one that will help Colorado manufacturers analyze materials for instabilities without damaging the material itself.

Gov. Jared Polis was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new lab on Tuesday after several other stops in Pueblo.

The non-destructive testing mobile learning lab, a 53-foot self-contained classroom that is part of PCC’s Corporate College program, is available to companies throughout the state that need to train employees in the technique.

"The mobile learning lab will allow us to increase awareness and provide education in NDT techniques," Amanda Corum, executive director of Pueblo Corporate College, said in a statement.

"We are fortunate to have this asset not only for Pueblo but the entire state."

The lab was made possible through the Skill Advance Colorado Mobile Learning Lab Assistance Program, part of the Skill Advance Colorado Customized Job Training Program.

The program is administered by the Colorado Community College System and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

The lab construction cost was $562,963.48 – $540,930.65 came from grant funds and $22,032.83 from PCC’s in-kind donations.

Non-destructive testing is used to evaluate the properties of a material, component, structure or system for characteristic differences or welding defects without causing damage to the original part.

Aircraft, trains, pipelines, oil rigs, bridges and pressure vessels are examples of everyday structures that are regularly examined using non-destructive testing.

A company such as Vestas Towers can use ultrasound technology to check the welds that join each section of a tower to ensure there are no flaws or cracks. Vestas, EVRAZ – which recently announced a major expansion at its Pueblo facility – and the Transportation Technology Center are three local companies that have committed to using PCC’s lab.

"We had great advocacy thanks to representatives Susan Lontine, Millie Hamner and our own Daneya Esgar, who sponsored HB 15-1271," said PCC President Patty Erjavec.

The Colorado General Assembly passed the bill during the 2015 legislative session, allowing money in the Colorado existing industry training program to be used to fund mobile learning labs.

"That bill allows money in the Colorado existing industry training program to be used to fund mobile learning labs and ultimately provides employers with a flexible delivery option for on-site training. I am grateful to these legislators for recognizing the importance of flexible, customized workforce training," Erjavec added.

Use of the lab enables companies to provide customized training to employees on site, saving time and money. The lab has on-board power, climate control, a multimedia instructor station and comprehensive student workstations.

The lab will be utilized in PCC’s service area (Pueblo, Canon City, Mancos) and throughout the state.

PCC now has eight mobile learning labs available for use throughout the region. Companies interested in learning more can contact Amanda Corum at 719-549-3163 or Amanda.Corum@pueblocc.edu or visit pueblocc.edu/ Mobile-Learning-Labs/.

