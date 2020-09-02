By Robert Boczkiewicz

The Pueblo Chieftain

DENVER -- A jury on Tuesday found Maximillian Zeferino Esquibel, of Pueblo, guilty of a gun crime.

He was charged with being a felon in possession of a gun, a loaded AR-15 rifle. He had been convicted in Pueblo District Court of the prior felony in a 2006 case.

Jurors deliberated less than three hours before reaching the verdict on the second day of a trial.

The current gun charge was filed a year ago at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

It was the result of a raid on his home in the 100 block of Ironweed Drive by the Safe Streets Task Force executing a search warrant to look for guns. They found the rifle and other guns.

The U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuted the case.

Esquibel chose not to have a lawyer for the trial and represented himself. "He did a pretty good job, considering that he's not a lawyer," the judge, R. Brooke Jackson, said Wednesday at a hearing

On Tuesday, Pueblo police Sgt. Nikki Thomas and an FBI agent who is on the task force testified. Thomas' role in the case was as a crime scene investigator.

Esquibel, 32, did not testify, but his fiancee, mother and sister testified on his behalf. On Wednesday, the judge told Esquibel that their testimony "was not credible. They did not help you."

He will be sentenced in December. On Wednesday, Jackson allowed Esquibel to remain free on a bond with numerous conditions.

The conditions include being on a court monitor to show where he is at all times, not to have any contact with gang members and not to be anywhere there are guns.

A prosecutor objected to allowing Esquibel to be released until sentencing. A court officer who has been supervising him after he was charged last year said Esquibel had been compliant and cooperative while awaiting trial. A former state parole officer who had supervised Esquibel after his 2006 conviction testified he had behaved on parole.

The judge said he took those comments, plus other information, into consideration in deciding not to put Esquibel into custody before he is sentenced. "I'm willing to take a chance on you," Jackson said.

reb1den@aol.com