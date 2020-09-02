Cleave Simpson has announced he will be running for Colorado Senate District 35, the state Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Senator Larry Crowder who is term-limited.

Simpson will square off against Democratic candidate Carlos Lopez for the seat in the general election on Nov. 3.

"I am a native Coloradan who is passionate about the values and way of life of our rural communities," Simpson said. "The people of rural Colorado inspire me to do more for my community and state. Keeping rural Colorado prosperous, relevant and resilient is my focus and I am committed to everyone in the Arkansas Valley, the Wet Mountain Valley, the Southern Front Range and the San Luis Valley."

Senate District 35 covers a large portion of Southeastern Colorado towns encompassing numerous different counties.

Simpson said he was raised on a farm/ranch in the San Luis Valley and graduated from Colorado School of Mines with a Bachelor of Science degree in mine engineering.

He was a governor-appointed trustee of Adams State University and served two years as chairman.

Simpson manages his family farm and serves as general manager, chief operating manager and administrative officer of the Rio Grande Water Conservation District.

Simpson said effective legislators are great listeners who work tirelessly to build relationships with stakeholders, and that his current roles have helped him to establish a number of these important relationships within the Senate district, at the state capitol and with federal agencies.

"My various work and life experiences have shaped me into a highly effective leader," Simpson said. "I am confident and well prepared to serve all the constituents of Senate District 35."

