Madison Meardon is the new Jr. High English teacher. She is married to Jaxon Spady and she enjoys going to Las Animas basketball games, going on walks and bike rides. She is excited to work for Las Animas School District because she likes the close knit community.

Andrea Schultz is the new business teacher and FBLA leader at Las Animas Jr/Sr High School. Ms. Schultz has a fiancé, Tim Aguilera and she also has a daughter Devlynn and a nephew Anthony. Her hobbies are playing softball, hunting, fishing, camping, ATVing and crafts. She likes to spend time with her family and watch the Denver Nuggets and Rockies. She is excited to work for Las Animas School District so she can finally put her education to use while learning new faces and learn about the town as a whole.

Daniel Huston is the 8th grade son of Melissa Hiner and Willer Huston Jr. and brother of Sabrina. When he’s not in school, Daniel likes hanging out and playing on his phone. His favorite thing about school is when they get out of class to go outside. His plans after high school are to go to college and get a job as a video game designer.

Trevor Kimsey is the 8th grade son of Jane and Jeff Kimsey and the brother to Xavier and Xander. His hobbies are video games, riding his bike and eating gummy bears. His favorite thing about school is his science class. After high school he wants to go to college and study robotics.