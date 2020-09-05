The Quality Inn & Suites hotel of Pueblo West, 77 S. Radnor Drive, has been recognized with a prestigious 2019 Ring of Honor award from Choice Hotels International Inc., franchisor of the Quality Inn brand.

The Ring of Honor Award designation goes only to the top 1% of hotels within the brand, representing a tremendous accomplishment, according to Choice Hotels International Inc. spokesman Brandon Hert.

"As one of the top-tier properties operating under the Quality Inn & Suites flag, the hotel’s staff has demonstrated an exceptional focus on guest satisfaction and dedication to superior service," said Hert. "The award criteria are evaluated by Choice Hotels through its official property ranking reports."

Tim Tobin, vice president, franchisee onboarding and learning, Choice Hotels, said the award honors a standard of excellence that serves as a model for sister operations.

"As a leading hotel franchisor, we count on our owners to make sure each guest that stays at each and every one of our hotels feels welcome, wanted and respected," said Tobin. "Award-winning hotels like the (Quality Inn & Suites) have demonstrated their commitment to delivering on this brand promise and more, and we are proud to honor their accomplishments as an example for others to follow."

The Quality Inn & Suites hotel participates in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated a top loyalty rewards program by both USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards and by U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years, according to Hert.

Membership is free and offers fast rewards, instant perks, and exclusive member rates when booking directly at choicehotels.com.

For more information or to make a reservation at this award-winning hotel, visit www.choicehotels.com.

