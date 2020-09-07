Sending the kids back to school?

Speaking as a proud Libertarian, instead of "duh gubment" telling us what to do, why not let the parents decide whether they want to send their kids back to school?

With the money following the kid, the parents can do whatever they like. If they want to keep them home, that’s fine. Homeschoolers have been doing well for decades.

If they want to send them to a different school, that’s fine too. Of course, the teacher’s union and the bureaucrats will have a coronary because their monopoly might be in danger. The good schools will do well when the word gets around and nobody will want to send their kids to a loser.

I’ll bet some parents will band together, pool their resources, and take care of their own kids.Parents educating their children? What a concept!

Just think of the gas savings not running kids back and forth all over town! Can you imagine the reductions in pollution nationwide? Hey, they can spend that money saved on (oh my god!) the kids! Competition?

What a concept!

The parents can’t gripe because they don’t like the outcome, no second guessing, no drama, no lawsuits, no coulda, woulda, shoulda, no nothing.

Individual rights, individual choices, individual responsibilities for the outcome, and self determination.

What a concept!

Gordon Carleton, Pueblo West

Let’s put this into perspective

In response to recent letters to the editor regarding the ballot initiative proposed by the Pueblo West Fire Department that would allow for a tax increase of 1%. Like many of you, we enjoy Pueblo West because of the affordable cost of living and low taxes.

We aren’t interested in any new taxes unless there is a pretty darn good reason for the government to request our hard earned money. Pueblo West’s ask for a 1% sales tax just happens to be one of those requests that is both reasonable and modest in the ask. This initiative is asking for a mere penny on every dollar spent on qualifying goods and services – not including groceries or prescriptions. It is not permanent, if passed the time out will sunset in 2031.

Let’s put this ask into perspective. We are a community that consists of 50 square miles. Currently, we are asking our firefighters to protect that massive geographic footprint with two fire stations. Most communities our size are serviced by a minimum of three.

This isn’t a vote for fancy amenities or luxuries that we don’t need. This is an ask to give our Fire Department the bare minimum they need to effectively do their job. Public safety – protecting life and property – is a basic service we should all expect and want to invest in. We also need to make sure our firefighters have the proper staffing and equipment to do their work as safely as possible.

Now let’s talk about our pocketbooks for a moment …

Our Pueblo West Community Guide boasts of over 33,000 residents. No one can deny we are growing by leaps and bounds. Lots that were empty a short 3 years ago when we moved here are sprouting homes all over. Imagine our surprise when we found our dream home and agreed on a fair sales price only to discover sticker shock over the cost of home insurance. It had to be a mistake, we had moved from a much larger community and from a house that was more expensive to be told that the premium for our home insurance for this house was twice as high. How could that be? Oh…we don’t have the same fire protection as before. There isn’t a fire house close.

Did you know that ISO, the Insurance Service Organization is an independent group that goes all over gathering information and based on certain standards determine how well we are protected in our community? Some of the standards are response times and distance to the fire station. This information determines what protection class you are in. The class numbers range from 1 to 10. One being the absolute best and 10 basically you have no protection.

We in our community are in a PC 4, while some of you may think well that’s not bad, it could be better!

To be clear, when we have to pay so much in home owners insurance that is money we can’t spend at our local businesses. Those dollars leave our local Pueblo West economy. A small investment on our end will likely drastically reduce the home insurance premiums for a lot of us in Pueblo West. When this initiative passes we will have the dual benefit of making our community a heck of a lot safer while many of us will also save money through the reduction of our home insurance premiums.

Now, that’s something I hope we can all get behind.

So, the question I leave you with is this: is it worth a few pennies on some of our purchases for faster response times, lower home owner insurance premiums, and the peace of mind to know that when we need help that our fire department is adequately equipped to quickly respond? We deserve to be just as safe as our neighbors in other similar communities in Colorado. Vote "yes" for this temporary sales tax to provide our community with the safety and peace of mind we all deserve.

Karen Shilz, Pueblo West