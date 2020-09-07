The Pueblo West Metro District will launch its "Pueblo West People’s Project" beginning Sept. 15.

The civic engagement program is a virtual citizen’s academy that is geared at allowing Pueblo West residents the opportunity to talk with local government officials and learn more about the services that are provided to the community.

Sara Vaas, the metro district’s director of community and neighborhood development, said that the program is inline with the PWMD’s 2020 goal of engaging with the community.

"One of the strategic plan goals the metro board adopted for 2020 is to engage with the community and launch civic education programs using a variety of tools," she said. "Since COVID-19 has been a difficult time to engage with the community in person, we have decided to use zoom to talk with metro staff and citizens."

The project will run for five weeks beginning Sept. 15 and is free to join. Those who participate also have a chance to win prizes while engaging with others.

A citizen scavenger hunt BINGO card will be utilized in the hopes of encouraging people to get to know the metro district in a more hands-on approach.

Residents who take part in the program can gain insight to the main functions of the Pueblo West Metro District as well as learning how those departments operate and are funded.

"People will get a better understanding of how the metro is different from a big city, including services and funding, to encourage citizens to get to know their community on a deeper level," Vaas said. "This is in hope that they will be active voters and contributors to the area."

Those interested can register online at pueblowestmetro.com in the "calendar" section of the website.

Vaas said that she hopes people will take away a better understanding of how the metro district operates, eliminating false presumptions and misconceptions.

"We would like citizens to learn the resources and tools available to them so we can better find solutions together and create a more streamline process of communication," she said. "Whether you’re building a new home, adding a fence, paying your water bill, have a question about road repair or want input at a board meeting, we hope to help citizens better navigate the public process."

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14