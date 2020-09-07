A 19-year-old Pueblo West man is being investigated for attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot his father during an argument in the 600 block of South Maher Drive last Tuesday.

Victor Armando Sanchez was booked into the Pueblo County jail following the incident. The two men had been arguing when it escalated into a physical altercation and Sanchez allegedly took out a gun and fired a shot.

The victim, age 36, was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

"Deputies located the suspect, Sanchez, in the backyard of the home. Deputies took him into custody without incident and the weapon was recovered," according to Gayle Perez, sheriff’s office public information officer.

Two other family members were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

"Although the situation was tense when deputies arrived on scene, there was never a threat to the community due to the quick response from deputies," Perez said.

Sanchez is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

