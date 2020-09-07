Pueblo West High School senior Alina Jones describes herself as "goofy."

Jones, the school’s softball team’s centerfield, is outgoing and approachable. She’s also vocal, yelling out instruction and encouragement from her post in the middle of the Cyclones’ outfield.

"I’m just a loud person, honestly," Jones joked. "I’m very talkative. I’m always loud."

The senior is now in her third year as a member of the varsity squad.

The outspoken Jones is one of the team’s leaders. Her main approaching to leading a young Cyclones squad is simple:

"Positivity," she said. "Honestly, our coach (Rick Montes), he’s always saying we need to be positive and come out and support everyone -- not even just varsity -- but JV as well."

Jones treats every member of the team the same.

In her eyes, everyone has a role to play and JV is just as important as varsity.

"We all come out and play and we all come out to get better," she said.

Jones began playing when she was five or six years of age.

While in middle school, Jones moved to California. She is now affectionately called "Cali" by her teammates.

While in California, Jones stopped playing softball, as she had lost the love of the game due to coaches who were less interested in teaching and encouraging and more interested in yelling.

Montes invited her to camp when Jones and her family returned from the Golden State before her freshman year.

Once Jones saw what type of coach Montes was and the program ran, she fell back in love with the sport.

"Fielding is probably my favorite part of the game," she said.

Since stepping onto the field at Pueblo West,Jones has contributed to the team’s success.

As a sophomore Jones hit .375 with 13 runs and seven runs batted in. She improved as a junior hitting .411 with 28 runs scored and eight runs driven in.

This year, the senior hits second in the lineup. Her approach is simple: get leadoff hitter Tori Cordova closer to scoring a run.

"Get her to another base," Jones said. "That’s really it. My goal is to get her somewhere else."

Pueblo West finished 16-9 overall and 6-4 in the South-Central League a season ago.

The Cyclones lost twice at regionals, falling just shy of reaching the Class 4A state tournament.

This year, Jones and company look to rebound and reach the state tournament for the first time since 2016.

"I think we’re really young but if we work we could have really good chances," she said.

Her leadership will help lead them back to the state tournament.

Jones said she takes the same approach each game: the team is bigger than the individual.

"We come on the field, all of us senior and we are all leaders, not one person takes that role over and tries to lead the team as one," she said. "I just push everyone to do better for themselves. We have to come out as a team."

