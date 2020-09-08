Contributed by Kristi Wauson, activity director, Bent County Healthcare Center

Forrestine Odell likes to be called "FO." She was born in Las Animas, Colo. She graduated from High School and went on to take some college classes. Her most recent occupation was being a secretary at Fort Lyon for over 20 years. She is a widow and was married for over 61 years. She has two sons, one daughter, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She enjoys playing the piano and was one of the founders of the Kitchen Clutter Band which was a group of ladies that consisted of mostly seniors.

When this group started they were putting together a program for their spouses and it went from there.

Odell said, "They would make their own instruments using different items that we use in the kitchen." Odell was also a volunteer at Bent County Healthcare Center for many years and would come in and help out with Kountry Kupboard (candy store) and even play the piano and sing for the elders. Her and her spouse would go to the senior center and perform. They did this for several years. She also enjoyed playing the piano for her church.

Conley Banta was born in Las Animas, Colo. He graduated from High School than was drafted in the Army which he done for two years. He has never been married and also has no children. His most recent occupation was working for Falcon Industries making parts for train company out of Pueblo 10 years. But first working for Nibco 22 years as Quality Control. Banta’s hobbies are Gardening, Plants and Rock Hunting with his gardening he enjoys growing anything just to see what it might turn out to be. He currently is growing sunflowers that are "supposed" to be over 25’ tall. When listening to music he enjoys Western and Blue Grass. He enjoys reading anything that is Scientific. He especially enjoys joking around with staff and other elders.