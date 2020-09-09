Contributed by Kathleen Tomlin

Correction: In the print edition of this article it was stated the Flag Retirement Ceremony was scheduled for Sept. 22. That is incorrect. The ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. this Friday. Flags will be hung at 6 a.m. and taken down at 6 p.m.

VFW Post and Auxiliary #2411 proudly invite the community to a "Flag Retirement Ceremony" at the VFW Post parking lot Friday – Patriot Day. The event will be held at 4 p.m., and you can bring your American flags that are worn out and need retired. We will be gathering at 3pm to prepare for the ceremony and refreshments in the Post Hall will be available. A Freedom Cruise will be held at 3:30 p.m. and again immediately following the ceremony.

We are inviting youth in the community to join us and participate, and everyone can learn the right way to retire flags. We posted the Las Animas Avenue of Flags for Labor Day and they looked awesome, especially the service flags on the curve. We will hang the Avenue again on Patriot’s Day, starting at 6 a.m. at Donkle Storage just south of Health Mart, then we will take them down at 6 p.m. If you have any questions, contact Jess Garcia, Commander, VFW, or Kathleen Tomlin, President, VFW Auxiliary. God bless our Veterans and God Bless America.