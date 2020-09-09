On Friday, those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as first responders who rushed to the site of the attacks, will again be honored on the Riverwalk.

Patriot Day, observed as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, will begin at 7:58 a.m. at the World Trade Center Steel Memorial outside the Center for American Values, 101 S. Main St.

The ceremony will be opened by the posting of colors, the pledge of allegiance, national anthem and invocation.

Slated to give addresses are Pueblo Fire Chief Barb Huber, Chief of Police Troy Davenport, Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor and a representative of American Medical Response.

Capt. Bryce Boyer of the Pueblo Fire Department will lead a wreath-laying ceremony, which will be followed by an honor guard presentation, and recitation of the police officer’s and firefighter’s prayers.

A bell ceremony, together with a rifle salute, taps and moment of silence, will be capped by a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace."

A single bell toll will bring the ceremony to an end.

All attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

The event will be livestreamed at the Center for American Values Facebook page.

Following the ceremony, all first responders are invited to a free breakfast at nearby Twenty One Steak.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.