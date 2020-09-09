A proud graduate of Centennial High School and member of its hall of fame, Mike Sexton has been lobbying for the inclusion of the Centennial High School Historic Museum and Gateway to the Legacy of Education Courtyard in the design of the new school Centennial school building.

A similar request for preservation of the museum was presented to the Pueblo School District 60 board of education by Centennial graduate Vickie Moreschini-Rowland.

As the new Centennial and East high schools will share the same floor plan, neither design includes space for a museum and/or courtyard. Additionally, bond funds were not earmarked for construction of such features.

Speaking for the Centennial High School Foundation Board, Sexton has expressed concerns that "multiple requests to include the existing museum and courtyard into the design of the new Centennial building" have not been addressed by the district.

The courtyard includes a throwback facade that leads into the museum, as well as a veterans wall. In all, the project represents more than a quarter of a million dollars in donated time, services and cash.

But if plans for a new Centennial do not account for that museum and courtyard, Sexton said "more than 140 years of history, tradition and legacy will be lost."

Sexton, who addressed the D60 board virtually during its regular August meeting, said the proposed "simple display cases" to house the artifacts and mementos will fall far short in replicating the expansive museum.

East High School is home to the Heritage Hall, a complex constructed in the center courtyard near the front entrance to the school.

A project of the East High School Alumni Foundation, the museum houses memorabilia, artifacts and photos from the school’s 50-year history.

In a statement, the district said it remains "very conscientious of the importance of embracing the historical significance and spirit of each school's upbringing."

As design of the new Centennial and East moves forward, plans call for establishment of "a community use room adjacent to the main entryway as a prime space to display historical memorabilia. The room will be highly visible with glass walls and display cases to prominently feature significant awards and achievements."

Acknowledging that these community use rooms cannot replicate Centennial’s ornate courtyard and museum, the district said it plans to honor the spirit of the bond passed in 2019 by using funds to "maximize the learning space and educational opportunities for students."

But should alumni foundations at Centennial and East wish to establish new museums on the school grounds, the district said it has "identified land to allow for the expansion."

Centennial also hosts the Christa McAuliffe Planetarium. And while relocation was not included in the bond program, district officials are researching cost and attendance history to determine the viability of relocation.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.